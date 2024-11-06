Netflix kicks off the holiday season with its first of many Christmas movies

Wasting no time after Halloween (and skipping past Thanksgiving), Netflix is charging full speed ahead into the holiday season with a slate of Christmas movies this month. Every Wednesday in November, Netflix will release a new Christmas-themed romantic comedy movie, and the first is Meet Me Next Christmas, which started streaming on November 6.

“In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams,” reads Netflix’s logline for Meet Me Next Christmas, “Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.”

The rom-com features Resort to Love star Christina Milian as Layla and Kofi Siriboe as her love interest, James. The ensemble cast also includes Devale Ellis, Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee, Kalen Allen, Nikki Duval, Wesley French, and Brendan Morgan.

“There’s a sense of magic, love, and anticipation that’s happening through the whole movie,” Milian told Tudum in an interview on Wednesday about the movie. “You just never know who they’re going to run into or what’s going to happen next.”

Of course, as noted above, this is just the beginning of Netflix’s Christmas content. We’re getting four Christmas rom-coms in November, as well as a brand-new animated movie and a Sabrina Carpenter musical Christmas special in December.

Here’s the full lineup of new Christmas content coming to Netflix this holiday season:

As you can see, Netflix is pulling out all the stops to be your true go-to destination for streaming holiday films this fall. That’s especially important this year in the wake of Hallmark launching its own streaming service packed to the gills with Christmas movies.