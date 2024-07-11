Hallmark is launching its own version of Netflix – Hallmark+, for $8/month

There was a time, a few years ago, when new streamers were popping up like spring daisies every time you turned around. Two of the biggest, Apple TV+ and Disney+, launched the same month in 2019. We also got Max, Peacock, Paramount+, and approximately 700 others, all fighting for your attention and especially your wallet. And now, another has just announced that it’s planning to launch this fall, even though it’s arguably pretty late to the game: Hallmark+.

Before you roll your eyes and write this one off as DOA, it’s worth bearing a couple of key points in mind. Hallmark viewers are pretty hardcore fans of the brand — and also extremely loyal to it. In other words, they’re exactly the sort of superfans of the brand who’d be happy and willing to pay the new subscription’s $7.99 monthly price (or $79.99 for the full year).

“Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark,” Hallmark president and CEO Mike Perry said about the new on-demand service. “By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints.”

Launching in September, Hallmark+ will combine ad-free streaming with exclusive retail and product benefits. It combines access to all-new original and heartwarming content, as well as the opportunity to get rewarded for shopping at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores or online at Hallmark.com. The package, among other things, includes monthly $5 Hallmark Gold Crown Store coupons, free unlimited eCards, rewards for shopping, and surprise gifts.

On the streaming front, new titles debuting on Hallmark+ will include: