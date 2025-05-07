Netflix just got its biggest redesign in years, and here’s your first look

If the Netflix app on your streaming box or smart TV is starting to feel a bit stale, we have some good news for you: A redesign is on the way.

This week, at a media event attended by BGR, Netflix revealed a brand new TV experience for the service, overhauling the look of the app while adding new features and improving discovery. It’s the most substantial update to the look and feel of Netflix in years.

When the new TV experience hits your account, you’ll discover a much different homepage that simplifies the layout while highlighting individual titles. Far fewer titles will be visible on screen at once, potentially pacifying the overwhelming indecision that hits many of us as soon as we open the app. Now, if you hover over a show or movie tile, that tile will expand to take up a significant portion of the display, offering a short synopsis and useful details.

The My Netflix tab gets a new look on TV. Image source: Netflix

Netflix has also moved shortcuts to the top of the screen. After being sequestered over in a bar on the side of the screen, you’ll now find the buttons for Search, Home, Movies, Shows, Games, and My Netflix up top where they belong.

Finally, Netflix notes that real-time recommendations on the homepage will be “more responsive to your moods and interests in the moment.”

As for the mobile experience, Netflix is bringing generative AI to search (which we will discuss in greater detail in another post) and adding a vertical feed filled with clips from popular Netflix TV shows and movies to tempt you to watch the whole thing.

“What’s most exciting to me is how our new TV experience gives us the ability to evolve and innovate more easily going forward,” said Netflix CTO Elizabeth Stone. “That’s how we’re going to make the Netflix people know even better. And it’s how we’ll continue to connect them with even more shows, movies and games they’ll love.”

Netflix says the new TV experience will start rolling out in the coming weeks and months.