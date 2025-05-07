How to use Netflix’s new AI chatbot to find stuff to watch

Netflix confirmed rumors a few weeks ago that a ChatGPT-like AI tool was in testing and would soon be available to help subscribers find what they really want to watch. Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini let you use conversational language to interact via text and voice prompts. These programs are already changing how we use computers, so it was only a matter of time before the tech showed up in entertainment apps like Netflix.

Being able to describe in plain language what you want to watch, without needing to remember the name of a movie, show, or actor, and without endless scrolling, might be the kind of feature every streamer needs to help you start watching faster.

Turns out Netflix is doing more than just adding ChatGPT-like AI to its apps to improve content discovery. The company gave Netflix a big UI redesign on TVs, which should roll out to your devices soon. You’ll see new menus at the top of the TV app, fewer title cards, and larger tiles for the content in focus.

Combine that with Netflix’s recommendation algorithms, and finding something to watch could be quicker than ever.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The OpenAI ChatGPT tech built into the Netflix app isn’t coming to your TV. And it really doesn’t belong there. Typing search queries in conversational language on a TV sounds like a nightmare. Instead, the OpenAI tech is coming to the mobile app, where you’ll talk to a ChatGPT-like model to find a great show or movie.

I keep calling it a “ChatGPT-like” AI experience because Netflix confirmed during a media event BGR attended that it’s using OpenAI technology trained on its own catalog.

You’re not getting the full ChatGPT experience on Netflix. That’s not the goal here. You won’t be using it to get help with work or school, summarize text, or code. Instead, you’ll type into the search box in the mobile app and describe what you want to watch next.

You can tell Netflix what you want to watch using conversational language. Image source: Netflix

The feature, currently in beta, will show suggestions at the bottom of the screen when you start a search, as seen in the image above. You can tap a suggestion, like the “funny and upbeat” example, or describe exactly what you’re in the mood for.

Once you do, the ChatGPT-like AI will offer a list of suggestions, as shown in the second image. If something catches your eye, you can add it to your list or start watching right away. You can also start playback on your phone, pause it, and then continue watching on your TV.

That’s it. It’s that easy to use AI to find Netflix content. If you prefer, you can stick with the regular search.

As a fan of tools like ChatGPT, I’m excited for this feature and look forward to seeing it in the mobile app. But it may take some time before Netflix rolls out the genAI search globally. The feature is also opt-in, so you’ll need to check the app’s settings to enable it once it’s available in your region.

Netflix is currently using iPhone screenshots to showcase the feature, but it’s likely coming to Android devices as well.

Netflix’s ChatGPT-like AI feature is coming to the mobile app. Image source: Netflix

While we wait for the AI feature to launch more widely, Netflix might test something else in the mobile app. It’s working on a vertical feed that gives the app a look similar to social media. But instead of scrolling through Reels from friends and strangers, you’ll scroll through trailers and clips from Netflix shows and movies.

This feature could help you discover new content faster than the standard Netflix experience. Once something grabs your attention, you can start watching right away or add it to your list.

The vertical feed will begin rolling out in the coming weeks, though it may not be available in all markets right away.