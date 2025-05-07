Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods
Mother's Day gift ideas mom won't see coming!
Home Tech Mobile

Apple doesn’t believe the iPhone will last another decade

By
Published May 7th, 2025 4:53PM EDT
Image: Apple Inc.

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

With so many rumors lately revealing the schedule for Apple’s iPhone releases in the coming years, it seems the company already knows its flagship product won’t last to see a 30th anniversary like the Mac. While we prepare for the upcoming iPhone 17 models and speculate about the iPhone Fold and iPhone 20, Apple already sees a world where the iPhone might lose its place as a central piece of our lives.

In a Google vs. DoJ antitrust case testimony, Apple’s services chief, Eddy Cue, said we might not need an iPhone 10 years from now. His exact words, according to a Bloomberg report, were: “You may not need an ‌iPhone‌ 10 years from now, as crazy as it sounds.” Apple’s top executive was talking about how AI will continue to evolve and play a crucial role in people’s routines.

Cue even teased that Apple plans to add AI search engines to Safari in a future update. However, his testimony is nothing new for Apple readers. After all, in a previous Bloomberg report, the publication already revealed that the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, doesn’t care about anything other than “lightweight spectacles that a customer could wear all day.”

As he anticipates the end of the iPhone, Cook focuses on a future where we’ll be using AR glasses. However, the best we can get now is the company’s heavy and expensive MR Apple Vision Pro gadget. Bloomberg says Cook has this “grand vision, which hasn’t changed in a decade.” With that in mind, the company knows that its iPhone revenue, which is currently 50% of its earnings every quarter, won’t last forever.

Of course, no company wants to kill a successful product. As current rumors suggest, OpenAI is developing a non-smartphone AI-companion gadget, which is being developed with Apple’s former design chief, Jony Ive. That said, the iPhone replacement might not come from Cupertino, but from somebody else in the Silicon Valley.

Don’t Miss: iPhone Fold may change Apple’s iPhone release schedule forever

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News