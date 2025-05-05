The first rumored breakthrough feature of the iPhone 20 just leaked

For the past few weeks, we’ve heard rumors about the 20th-anniversary iPhone, expected to be released in 2027. So far, the reports have only mentioned a breakthrough device, as Apple aims for another iPhone X moment.

But what could “an iPhone X moment” mean for the iPhone 20? The Information‘s Wayne Ma reveals one of the first major features expected to arrive with the iPhone 20.

According to the journalist, Apple is finally expected to deliver an all-screen design for the device. With the iPhone 18 Pro rumored to include under-display Face ID technology, the company may be able to move all front-facing camera components under the screen just a year later.

These technologies have been rumored for years. If Apple can perfect them in the next couple of years, it would mark a major advancement. Other companies have tried under-display fingerprint scanners and cameras, but the cameras still don’t match the clarity of current visible ones.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Even with an all-screen design, it’s unclear what other features Apple is planning for the iPhone 20. It’s likely that Cupertino will add its own connectivity modem, a successor to the C1 chip, along with its first Wi-Fi modem. That modem is expected to debut later this year with the iPhone 17.

As always, Apple will continue enhancing the camera system, although it’s unclear what those updates will include. Still, the company regularly refines iPhone lenses, battery performance, and related features.

Meanwhile, Apple is also expected to introduce the iPhone Fold by the end of next year. With so many new models expected in the coming years, the iPhone lineup is likely to look very different. Apple is also set to continue updating the “iPhone e” line, the new iPhone Air, and eventually, the iPhone Fold.