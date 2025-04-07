Apple is reportedly planning a massive iPhone redesign for 2027

When will Apple redesign the iPhone? While it already looks pretty different from the 2017 iPhone X, it’s been almost a decade since the company completely redesigned its most important device. Of course, in 2019, it introduced the “Pro” iPhones, and three years later, it revamped the front of the device by replacing the notch with a Dynamic Island cutout.

However, when will we get a new iPhone X moment again? So far, the leakers thought it could come this year with the iPhone 17 Pro. After all, the rumors highlight an all-new two-toned camera bar design as Apple again ditches the titanium and glass finishes for aluminum and glass.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the long-anticipated iPhone 17 Pro redesign isn’t as major as we once hoped. Still, it “represents the biggest design changes since the milestone 2020 generation, which ushered in 5G connections.”

That said, the journalist says he doesn’t expect a “particularly bold new look. From the front, the 17 Pro will appear quite similar to the 16 Pro. It’s the back camera that will look meaningfully different,” he writes. However, the two-tone design images we’ve seen only aren’t accurate.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Gurman reports: “The iPhone 17 Pro won’t have a two-toned back, I’m told. The camera area will be the same color as the rest of the device. That speaks to the more gradual design changes that Apple is making: The iPhone 17 Pro isn’t a major departure from current models.”

So, when should we expect the all-new iPhone redesign?

With rumors about Apple planning a foldable iPhone and everything else, it’s already safe to assume that the company would save a more impressive redesign for the device’s 20th anniversary. After all, it might not get a 30th-anniversary celebration, but as technology evolves, Apple might eventually have to abandon the iPhone.

While we don’t need to talk about the end of the iPhone right now, Mark Gurman reports a “major shake-up for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, including a foldable version and a bold new Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass.”

We still don’t know what a “bold new Pro model” could mean, nor what “an extensive use of glass” could be. However, we already know about the company’s plans to unveil a foldable iPhone. So far, rumors have suggested a 2026 release. However, it’d make sense if the company saved this announcement for 2027. After all, unveiling the original iPhone was already an impossible task, and so was it to truly revamp the iPhone in 2017. However, 2027 seems more complex than ever, as smartphone technology appears to have peaked for a while now.

Wrap up

BGR will keep reporting on the upcoming rumors and leaks about the iPhone 17 and whatever comes after it.