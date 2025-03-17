Foldable iPhone and iPad both now rumored to launch in 2026

Something is about to fold at Foxconn factories. According to a note by analyst Jeff Pu seen by BGR, Apple is expected to start producing two foldable devices as soon as April, as the company targets mass production for the second half of 2026.

Pu believes that, whether LLM Siri launches or not, Apple will follow its ambitious plan to release up to two foldable devices in the near future. The analyst believes that even with “lukewarm” shipment expectations for the 2025 iPhone models, the company is focused on the 2026 foldable versions.

While Pu doesn’t mention which foldable devices Apple is planning to launch, we believe these are foldable iPhones and iPads. Interestingly enough, a few months ago, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple was planning to start mass production of the foldable iPhone for the second half of 2025, as this device was currently in the “planning stage.” That said, it’s unclear if Apple has delayed its plans or if Kuo is more optimistic about this release.

Apple could be readying a foldable iPhone for 2026 or 2027

The Information believes Apple started this project around 2020, and it won’t take long until the company reveals it. The Korean outlet The Elec learned that Apple is considering a 2026 or 2027 release date for a foldable device about the same size as the iPad mini. The report doesn’t call it a phone. Previous rumors said that Apple’s first foldable device might be a tablet rather than an iPhone.

While The Information believes a 2026 release makes more sense, The Elec points out that 2027 would mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone and the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone with an OLED panel. The latter isn’t really a cause for celebration. The 2017 iPhone X had to be different because Apple celebrated the handset’s 10th anniversary. And the OLED screen allowed Apple to make an all-screen display in addition to the TrueDepth system.

Other analysts also claim this device will likely launch between 2026 and 2027. That said, we’ll still have to wait a little longer, as Apple’s focus is now on the future iPhone 17 models, which you can learn more about below.