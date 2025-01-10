Top insider says foldable iPhone will enter mass production this year

Alongside the imminent release of the iPhone SE 4 and the launch of a new iPhone 17 Air later this year, it seems Apple is busier than usual with its smartphone lineup.

According to top insider Ming-Chi Kuo, the company plans to start mass production of the foldable iPhone in the second half of 2025. Currently, this device is in “the planning stage.” As already pointed out by my colleague Chris Smith, the release of the iPhone 17 Air will be crucial for this upcoming foldable device.

Since Apple is preparing an ultra-thin device, the company will take advantage of that technology (and compromises, such as being eSIM-only) to produce the long-awaited foldable iPhone.

Apple could be readying the iPhone Fold for 2026 or 2027

The Information believes Apple started this project around 2020, and it won’t take long until the company reveals it. The Korean outlet The Elec learned that Apple is considering a 2026 or 2027 release date for a foldable device about the same size as the iPad mini.

The report doesn’t call it a phone. Previous rumors said that Apple’s first foldable device might be a tablet rather than an iPhone.

While The Information believes a 2026 release makes more sense, The Elec points out that 2027 would mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone and the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone with an OLED panel. The latter isn’t really a cause for celebration. The 2017 iPhone X had to be different because Apple celebrated the handset’s 10th anniversary. And the OLED screen allowed Apple to make an all-screen display in addition to the TrueDepth system.

Other analysts also claim this device will likely launch between 2026 and 2027. That said, we’ll still have to wait a little longer, as Apple’s focus is now on the future iPhone 17 models, which you can learn more about below.