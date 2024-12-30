iPhone SE 4 price may have just leaked

We’ve had iPhone SE 4 rumors all year telling us the same thing. Apple is working on a next-gen affordable iPhone that will feature a brand new design, at least compared to the iPhone SE models made to date, and an exciting set of specs.

The under-the-hood hardware is the result of Apple’s need to make all of its computers Apple Intelligence-compatible. The iPhone SE 4 has to be powerful enough to handle Apple Intelligence just as well as an iPhone 16.

That’s actually the best description for the iPhone SE 4: It’s an iPhone 16 dressed in iPhone 14 clothes.

That’s a tremendous deal, and I could see myself using an iPhone SE 4 right now. It’ll be an amazing phone for certain categories of buyers, including those shopping for iPhones on a budget, older adults who aren’t as tech-savvy, and teens who are about to get their first handset.

However, the success of the iPhone SE 4 hinges on its price. All year long, I told you that it has to be cheaper than $599. Hopefully, Apple will target the $499 to $549 bracket.

A new rumor from Japan delivers exciting news on the matter. Apparently, Apple will price the iPhone SE 4 under $500.

The iPhone SE 3 is still available in Apple’s current lineup, starting at $429. You should absolutely stay away from it. Even without an iPhone SE 4 in the works, it wouldn’t be a wise purchase.

The iPhone 14 is the second cheapest option, with prices starting at $599. It’s also not a great purchase right now, as the iPhone SE 4 is about to come out.

These two starting price points give us the larger bracket that Apple can consider. The iPhone SE 4 can cost as low as $429 and as much as $599, though I think both are unlikely. The actual price has to be somewhere in the middle.

Well-known Korean leaker yeux1122 posted on Naver a short update regarding the iPhone SE 4 price. The leaker cites data from the Japan News Agency Channel that says the iPhone SE 4 will cost under $500 (78,000 yen or less).

One of the reasons Apple can keep the costs down, in addition to recycling iPhone 14 components, is the use of its own chips. This includes not just the A18 processor but also Apple’s own 5G modem, set to debut with the iPhone SE 4.

Prices in Japan factor in VAT, whereas US prices don’t. Therefore, the iPhone SE 4 price might be even lower than $500 in the US. That would be might first thought. But then again, the iPhone 16 costs 124,800 yen ($791), while the US price without tax is $799.

I’ll also remind you of the iPhone SE 4 price leaks from late October that said the handset would cost between $499 and $549.

If the leak from Japan is accurate, the iPhone SE 4 will start at $499, which is an incredible price for this particular iPhone.