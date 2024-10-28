Skip the iPhone 16 and get the iPhone SE 4 instead if this specs and price leak is real

All rumors say Apple plans to release the iPhone SE 4 in early 2025, and I’ve been a fan of this upcoming device ever since it started appearing in leaks. The easiest way to think of the iPhone SE 4 is as an iPhone 14, but with Apple’s upgraded iPhone 16 specs.

Put differently, the iPhone SE 4 could offer you the cheapest possible iPhone 16 experience, complete with Apple Intelligence support. Apple can’t possibly sell this device for $429, the current starting price of the iPhone SE 3. But the iPhone SE 4 has to be cheaper than $599 since Apple sells the base iPhone 14 for that price.

A brand new leak may give us a better set of iPhone SE 4 specs than any of the previous rumors. It also offers starting price points for the unreleased iPhone model. If it’s accurate, the iPhone SE 4 might be the phone to buy for many people. It’ll also be an incredibly tough adversary for the Pixel 8a, Galaxy A55, Nothing Phone 2a, and many other mid-range Android phones out there.

A leaker who goes by the name Jukanlosreve posted the following specs list for the iPhone SE 4. It could be genuine information, or it could be made up, based on what most rumors say about the iPhone SE 4. TechRadar says the leaker is a “well-known tipster,” which suggests that the leak could very well be accurate.

Purported iPhone SE 4 specs and price. Image source: X

If you’ve been following iPhone SE 4 leaks, you’ll know many of the specs listed above make sense. The iPhone SE 4 will have an iPhone 14 design. That means the Face ID, a notch, and the IP68 rating in the above table should be correct.

Similarly, the size of the iPhone SE 4, which matches the iPhone 14, should be correct. As for the 165g weight, that’s in line with the iPhone 14, which weighs 172g. The iPhone SE 4 will feature just one camera on the back, so that explains the lighter package.

The iPhone SE 4 battery specs in the list also make sense. The phone’s purported 3,279 mAh battery would be a massive upgrade over the iPhone SE 3. But it’s the same battery pack as the iPhone 14’s. The battery should support 20W USB-C charging and 15W MagSafe (Qi2) charging like the iPhone 14. Unlike the 2022 phone, the new iPhone SE 4 will come with a USB-C port on the bottom.

If these details are correct, the iPhone SE 4 should offer great battery life. Remember that Apple will use a more efficient A18 chip for the iPhone SE 4, which powers the non-Pro iPhone 16 models. As a result, the iPhone SE 4 should be more efficient than the same-size iPhone 14.

The specs leak also notes that the iPhone SE 4 will come with 8GB of RAM, which is the minimum standard for Apple Intelligence. Apple wants all its devices to support its AI, and the A18 chips do come with 8GB of RAM.

More interesting in the specs leak above is the storage claim. The iPhone SE 4 should start at 128GB, which is the standard for non-Pro iPhones. The leaker also says the phone will feature Apple’s first 5G modem, with the phone ready to support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and UWB (U1). These connectivity options are in line with the iPhone 14.

As for the iPhone SE 4’s cameras, the specs list says the phone will feature a 48-megapixel lens on the back and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. These appear to be the wide camera used in the iPhone 16 and the front lens available in iPhones since the iPhone 14.

Finally, the table in the tweet above says the iPhone SE 4 price will start at $499 or $549. That’s in line with current expectations. The phone should be launched in March 2025, but that claim contradicts reports that say Apple might unveil the phone earlier next year than the March window.

If all that turns out to be true, the iPhone SE 4 will be a formidable phone and an amazing upgrade. I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before we see other specs leaks. The price can’t remain secret for too much longer, either.