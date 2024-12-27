Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked specs aren’t as boring as they look

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 series in a few weeks, with some rumors already listing the purported launch and release dates. The Galaxy S25 Unpacked event might take place on January 22nd in California. The phones will hit stores about two weeks later, on February 7th.

We have already learned a lot about the Galaxy S25 phones and the other Unpacked surprises, but you should expect even more leaks in the coming days. The most recent one concerns the specs of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which will be the best handset of the series.

The specs aren’t groundbreaking compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and that’s exactly what anyone following Samsung rumors would expect. The Galaxy S25 will refine the previous model’s design and hardware, so you should expect Samsung to recycle some specs.

But that doesn’t make the Galaxy S25 Ultra a boring phone. That’s the wrong conclusion to draw about a device that’s easily going to be among the best offerings from the Android camp.

Leaker Yogesh Brar posted the following list of purported Galaxy S25 Ultra specs on X, and they’re in line with what we expect from the handset.

– 6.8″ QHD LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

– 200MP + 50MP (UW) + 50MP + 10MP

– 12MP selfie

– Up to 16GB / 1TB

– One UI 7, Android 15

– 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is the biggest upgrade on the list. It’s Qualcomm’s next-gen chip, which should deliver a significant bump in performance and incredible battery life. On that note, the battery tech is unsurprising. It’s the same 5,000 mAh battery with 45W charging that Samsung used before. But the Elite chip might make that 5,000 mAh battery last even longer than the S24 Ultra’s.

The 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and the 16GB of RAM are also upgrades. However, other recent reports claimed that only the Galaxy S25 Ultra flavors featuring 512GB and 1TB of storage will get the memory bump. Together with the Elite chip, the extra memory should improve on-device Galaxy AI features.

The One UI 7 update should also be a highlight. It’s not just about the Galaxy S25 phones being the first devices to get Android 15. One UI 7 will bring a new user interface to the Galaxy S phones. It’ll also include new Galaxy AI features, with rumors saying Samsung will focus more on local processing of AI features than with the Galaxy S24 series.

Specs aside, I’ll remind you that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look a lot like its predecessor. However, Samsung has improved one key design detail. The next-gen Ultra phone will have slightly rounded corners, which should do wonders for handling the phone.

While none of this is official, I’m pretty confident the leaks are genuine. The Galaxy leaks are accurate most of the time, especially those dropping a few weeks before the Unpacked launch event.

To sum everything up, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature an improved design, a much better chip that should improve performance, AI features, and battery life, and a slightly improved camera. There’s nothing wrong with this premium smartphone package, even if it feels too similar to the Galaxy S24.

On that note, you might not want to upgrade to the Galaxy S25 Ultra if you own the previous version, especially if the 2025 model ends up being more expensive. But anyone rocking older Galaxy S hardware can always consider the Galaxy S25 series, including the Ultra.