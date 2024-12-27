Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 and AR glasses to debut at Galaxy S25 event

According to recent reports, the Galaxy S25 Unpacked launch event is set for January 22nd. Then, Samsung will start selling at least three of the four new Galaxy S25 models in stores on February 7th. The Galaxy S25 Slim should make a surprise appearance at Unpacked, but it might get a later release date.

Samsung fans might be dying to see the Galaxy S25, but there’s going to be more to Unpacked than just smartphones. A new report says Samsung will also announce the Galaxy Ring 2 wearable at the event.

Even more interesting is the Samsung AR smart glasses that are also supposedly coming at Unpacked. These shouldn’t be confused with Project Moohan, the mixed reality headset Samsung unveiled a few days ago. Project Moohan is a Vision Pro-like spatial computer, whereas AR smart glasses would look almost like regular glasses.

The two wearables are “integral to expanding Galaxy AI ecosystem,” per Digitimes, and that makes plenty of sense. The AR smart glasses are particularly helpful, as they’ll allow AI to “see” whatever the user can see.

The Galaxy Ring 2 wearable will come in two extra sizes in addition to the nine that Samsung introduced this year. As a reminder, Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring during the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event in January ahead of its proper launch in July.

The Galaxy Ring 2 device will reportedly feature more accurate health sensors and improved AI features. It’s unclear what those may be, however. Battery life should be around seven days. The larger models will deliver the best battery life.

As for the AR smart glasses, they’re more mysterious. The report says Samsung will show them off during the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event next month. The glasses will need a phone like the next-gen Galaxy S models to offer smart features, including Galaxy AI support.

The report notes the unnamed Samsung glasses will resemble traditional eyewear. They’ll supposedly weigh about 50 grams, which might remind you of recent rumors claiming Samsung’s smart glasses will resemble Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. That was before Project Moohan came out, but at that time, I started realizing Samsung might offer both a Vision Pro competitor and a Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses alternative.

When Samsung unveiled Project Moohan, it also teased smart glasses. These products will all work on Google’s new Android XR platform.

Digitimes says the AR smart glasses will be the result of a partnership between Samsung, Qualcomm, and Google. The glasses will feature advanced chips and Gemini AI support. There’s no surprise there. Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm teased the XR partnership in early 2023 but made no product announcements until a few days ago.

Interestingly, Google demoed its Gemini AR smart glasses the day after Samsung teased Project Moohan, as the two companies unveiled the upcoming Android XR platform. We already have seen the first hands-on experiences with the Google AR glasses. It’s likely the Samsung model would offer similar experiences.

We’ll have to wait until the Unpacked 2025 event in January to learn when Samsung plans to make the AR smart glasses available to buyers and how much they will cost.