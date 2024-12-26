Galaxy S25 release date set for February 7th, with Slim model coming at Unpacked

With 2024 almost over, the Galaxy S25 launch event is imminent. Samsung will unveil the next-gen Galaxy S series in mid-January, just like last year. We’re probably a few days away from the Unpacked event announcement, but we already have an idea of what to expect from the Galaxy S25 launch, thanks to a new report.

Samsung will apparently give the Galaxy S25 series a February 7th release date. That’s a couple of weeks after the January 22nd Unpacked event, at which time the new phones will be available for preorder. While it’s unclear whether the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Slim variant will be available for purchase on the same day, the report says Samsung plans to unveil the thin model at Unpacked.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is a recent addition to the Galaxy S25 line, joining the base S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. Samsung is likely responding to all the rumors saying Apple will launch a thin iPhone 17 Air next year. The Galaxy S25 Slim would precede the Air, giving Samsung bragging rights. It’ll play even better if Samsung unveiled the thinner Galaxy S25 version at the first Unpacked event of 2025.

According to Korean-language outlet FNNews, that’s going to be the case. Samsung will hold an Unpacked event on January 23rd at 3:00 AM Korean Time. That translates to January 22nd 10:00 AM PST or 1:00 PM EST.

The Galaxy S25 series will be available for preorder from January 24th to February 3rd, the report continues. The Galaxy S25 release date will be February 7th. It’s unclear if we’re looking at Korean time or whether these are international dates. If we’re looking at Korean dates, you’d have to subtract a day to determine the US release date.

Whatever the case, the Galaxy S25 launch schedule makes sense, as it almost mimics the Galaxy S24 release. This year’s phone hit stores on January 31st.

While the report says the thinner and lighter Galaxy S25 Slim will be unveiled at Unpacked, it’s unclear whether Samsung will start preorders next month. Previous reports said the Galaxy S25 Slim will hit stores in the second quarter of 2025.

FNNews does mention some of the specs and features of the regular Galaxy S25 models. The phones will run on the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm. The 512GB and 1TB versions of the Galaxy S25 Ultra will ship with 16GB of RAM for improved on-device Galaxy AI features.

The Galaxy S25’s ultra-wide-angle lens will get a 50-megapixel sensor instead of the previous 12-megapixel camera. Other camera specs will also see improvements.

All Galaxy S25 phones will ship with Android 15 (One UI 7) on board, as well as Galaxy AI. It’s unclear what new genAI features Samsung might have in store for the next-gen series.

Finally, the report mentions the Galaxy S25 price hike that appeared in other leaks. The won-dollar exchange rate worsened after the martial law crisis in Korea. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is also more expensive. While these factors will force Samsung to increase the Galaxy S25 price, the price hike wouldn’t be significant. Samsung is apparently worried that higher prices will impact sales.

On that note, it’s unclear how much the Galaxy S25 Slim will cost. Hopefully, the Unpacked launch event will answer that question.