The Nintendo Switch 2 launch event might be just a few weeks away

With 2024 winding down, there’s no question that the Nintendo Switch 2 console is one of the most talked about gadgets set to debut next year. We’ve witnessed an increasing number of leaks in recent weeks, including a dummy Switch 2 unit that gave us a good look at the console’s purported design.

We know Nintendo won’t launch the console this year. The company has been rather tight-lipped about the Switch 2 in the past, but it has at least confirmed that the next-gen device will be unveiled by March 2025. The company didn’t give us a better estimate than that, leaving fans guessing.

However, things took an unusual turn in recent weeks, as more purported Switch 2 accessories were leaked. It all culminated in an entire Switch 2 dummy unit appearing in a detailed hands-on video (photo above). I said at the time that the dummy device seemed convincing based on what typically happens in the tech universe. Usually, when accessory makers share dummy devices, it means they have accurate design information.

It turns out the leaks might have had an effect on Nintendo, at least according to one insider. Apparently, Nintendo wants to reschedule the launch event and host it sooner than planned to prevent further leaks from revealing the Switch 2 secrets. A different person also hinted at an earlier-than-expected launch date. If either source is correct, the Switch 2 launch event might happen very soon.

First, Redditors spotted this post on X from Nintendo leaker Samus Hunter a few days ago.

Nintendo may advance the next-generation Switch reveal with an announcement that possibly could come before DK. This is to address recent leaks especially of accessories to ensure official news for the public. The remaining announcements of Switch games may come a little later. — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak and News Inside (@SamusHunter2) December 17, 2024

The insider says Nintendo might unveil the Switch 2 before “DK,” which can only be the next Donkey Kong game for the Switch, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. The Redditors point out the game might be released on January 16th, 2025. Therefore, the Switch 2 could be announced on or before that date.

More recently, the same Redditors on the Switch 2 subreddit pointed out the Weibo posts of a person who apparently leaked the entire June 2024 Nintendo Direct event. The Redditors say this person “has been counting down using Fibonacci sequence numbers since December 21st.” That countdown expires on January 8th. The same leaker apparently said in the past that the Switch 2 could be unveiled in January.

I know it all sounds crazy, but it fits with Samus Hunter’s claim above. The Nintendo Switch 2 launch event could happen at some point in the first two weeks of January, if this information is accurate. Or we could simply be looking at speculation and wishful thinking.

Whatever the case, the fact remains that Switch 2 accessories will continue to leak the closer we get to the launch event. Plenty of companies are looking to make the most of the Switch 2 launch, so they’re developing plenty of products for the console.

Finally, I’ll point out that a different Switch 2 leaker, who revealed plenty of details about the console teased a full design reveal for Christmas Day. If that happens, it might further convince Nintendo to get it over it, and unveil the console in all its glory sooner than planned. The same leaker also teased a January launch for the next-gen Switch.