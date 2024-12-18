Switch 2 hands-on video with a dummy unit likely reveals Nintendo’s new design

A few days ago, we saw a purported Nintendo Switch 2 case that seemed to confirm the next-gen console’s new design. The Switch 2 console seen in the dbrand case looked like what you’d expect from the 2025 device.

It’s still a handheld tablet-like console with Joy-Cons on the sides, but it appeared to have a larger display. The controllers were almost identical to their predecessors but slightly larger to match the console’s bigger footprint. They also featured a few additional buttons. It was nothing too crazy, not that we expected Nintendo to offer a significant redesign with the Switch 2.

But, as it turns out, dbrand’s leak isn’t even our best unofficial look at the Switch 2. A YouTuber got their hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 dummy console from a different accessory maker. It’s a high-quality model with detachable magnetic controllers that match what we saw in the dbrand leak.

It’s very likely this is our first look at the full Nintendo Switch 2 design, months ahead of the official announcement. It’s almost certainly the real deal — if this is fake, someone went through a whole lot of trouble just to get five minutes of attention.

YouTuber NerdNest says in his 20-minute hands-on video that accessory maker iVolver asked him whether he wanted to get his hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 dummy they had obtained.

He goes on to say that he was impressed with the high quality of the dummy unit but sat on the story, unsure if he should make a video about it. As soon as the dbrand leak came out, it was clear that the dummy unit NerdNest had in his possession matched the dbrand leak.

Purported Nintendo Switch 2 dummy unit on a table. Image source: YouTube

I’ll speculate that plenty of accessory makers likely have similar dummy units available so they can create products for the Nintendo Switch 2. Also, we see such leaks every year with other products. Most notably, the newest iPhones appear as dummy units about six months before their official launch events.

Back to the video, NerdNest shows off the purported Switch 2 design, walking us through the biggest changes. The video, which you’ll see below, also features a comparison with the current-generation Switch console so we can see just how big the new model will apparently be.

The Switch 2 will reportedly feature an 8-inch display that’s significantly larger than the original Switch’s 6.2-inch panel. However, the console is expected to be about the same thickness, so it likely won’t get better cooling than the original. The implication is that Nintendo will use throttling to avoid overheating for games requiring more intense processing.

Nintendo Switch 2 dummy (above) and OLED Switch (below). Image source: YouTube

The new Joy-Con controllers, seen in white in this Switch 2 dummy unit, got plenty of attention during the hands-on video. They’re almost identical to the previous ones but feature a few key changes.

For starters, there’s a mysterious new C button on the front of the right-hand controller. On the back, we have two trigger-like buttons on each controller that are equally surprising. The YouTuber speculates they’re the release mechanism for the controllers, which attach magnetically to the sides of the Switch 2 console.

The video also gives us a look at the sides of the console, revealing two USB-C ports. One is placed on the bottom, and one on the top. The purpose of the secondary port might be to use wired headphones while the console is charging via the other port.

Finally, there’s a kickstand on the back, similar to what Nintendo did with the previous Switch.

Overall, this hands-on video convinced me we’re looking at the actual Nintendo Switch 2 design. Then again, it could still be a fake. We’ll just have to wait and see who else is ready to confirm this purported Switch 2 design.

As for the actual launch event, we’re still waiting for Nintendo to make a move. Meanwhile, you can check out the full hands-on video below.