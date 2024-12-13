This Switch 2 case might have spoiled the console’s final design

A week full of Switch 2 leaks has culminated in a potential reveal of the console’s final design. After sharing a picture of what seemed to be a case for the Nintendo Switch 2 on social media, accessory maker dbrand has published a product page for the case on its website. Even more intriguing is the animated image on that page, which contains a fully rendered 3D model of the Switch successor. And it just might be accurate.

We have no clue if dbrand genuinely knows what the Switch 2 will look like, but Insider Gaming claims that the company’s CEO has confirmed “that the device inside the case in the images is the actual design of the Nintendo Switch 2.”

It’s worth noting that the Switch 2 design present on dbrand’s website is nearly identical to what we saw in the video from SwitchUp earlier this week. YouTuber SwitchUp was sent a 3D-printed mockup of the Switch 2 along with another third-party case, and all of the changes seem to line up with the render that dbrand has put forth.

The changes include a much larger display (rumored to be 8 inches), a new trigger on the back of the Joy-Con controllers, and a new button on the front of the right Joy-Con.

As noted by Nintendo Life, this isn’t the first time that dbrand has attempted to ruffle the feathers of Nintendo. Around the time Nintendo released its limited-edition Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch OLED, dbrand put out a nearly identical skin for the Switch and Steam Deck.

Is dbrand simply making an educated guess in order to attract attention? Has the final design for the Switch 2 actually leaked? Well, we won’t have to wait long to find out, as Nintendo has pledged to announce its next console by March 31, 2025.