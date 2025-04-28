Apple’s most exciting new iPhone will still be made in China

With reports suggesting Apple wants to move US iPhone production to India as soon as possible, it’s important to recognize the potential limitations the country may face, particularly when it comes to manufacturing new, more complex models. Even if Apple manages to produce most US iPhone models in India over the next few years, hurdles remain.

This time, it’s Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who is sounding the alarm. According to the journalist, Apple is planning a major overhaul of its flagship product as the 20th anniversary of the iPhone approaches in 2027, setting the stage for what could be another “iPhone X moment.”

Gurman describes the upcoming device as “extraordinarily complex” to manufacture. He writes: “While Apple’s manufacturing in India has reached parity with China in terms of current iPhone quality, the 20-year anniversary models are extraordinarily complex. They’ll require new parts and production techniques, making it far from a certainty that Apple will be able to build those outside of China. At some point, yes, but certainly not by the year 2027. Keep in mind: Apple has never produced a major new product design outside China for the first go-around.”

At this point, it’s unclear exactly how Apple plans to deliver its next iPhone X moment with this 20th anniversary edition. One possibility could be the long-rumored iPhone Fold. Although foldable smartphones have been around for more than half a decade, Apple has a track record of entering established categories and redefining them with next-level technology.

When Apple introduced the iPhone X, all-screen smartphones already existed, yet none matched the iPhone’s level of craftsmanship, Face ID technology, or innovative design. A similar leap could be what Apple is aiming for now.

In the meantime, Apple is preparing to make one final visual tweak to its current iPhone design language. The iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to replace the traditional camera module with a camera bar, offering a fresh new look.

Additionally, the company may shift away from the titanium-and-glass construction introduced two years ago, returning to a more classic aluminum-and-glass design for future models.

Below, you can find the latest details on what to expect from the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup.