71 new movies are now streaming on Max, but these are our 4 favorites

Max is the home of HBO, and therefore, it features some of the best shows on television month after month. Of course, prestige TV isn’t the only trick up Max’s sleeve, as the streaming service also features hundreds of popular movies from now and yesteryear.

The beginning of the month is when the biggest drop of movies hits the streamer, and on May 1, 71 movies joined the streaming library. We’ve got the full list below, but we also picked out some of our favorites if you need a few suggestions:

Just as the Marvel Cinematic Universe was beginning to pick up steam, Josh Trank hit the scene with a film that combined a superhero story with psychological horror and a found footage filming technique similar to that of The Blair Witch Project and Cloverfield. The result is Chronicle, which is a fascinating movie that worked out far better than the Fantastic Four reboot that would derail Trank’s promising career a few years later.

Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman are two fascinating, polarizing filmmakers, but they found the perfect balance of their eccentricities in the sci-fi romance Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. It’s between this and The Truman Show for Jim Carrey’s best role.

Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan star in this ’80s classic about a group of children seeking the long-lost fortune of the pirate One-Eyed Willy to save their neighborhood from foreclosure.

Based on William Goldman’s novel of the same name, The Princess Bride stars Robin Wright as Buttercup and Cary Elwes as her farmhand, Westley. There are too many iconic lines to mention just one, but it would be “inconceivable” to skip this one.

Here’s the full list of new movies that arrived on Max on May 1st, 2025:

A Haunted House (2013) A Haunted House 2 (2014) A Private War (2018) Badman’s Country (1958) Barricade (1950) Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940) Carson City (1952) Chronicle (2012) Chronicle: Director’s Cut (2012) Dallas (1950) Enter The Dragon (1973) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) Fort Dobbs (1958) Fort Worth (1951) Funny People (2009) Hannibal (2001) In the Fade (2017) Inception (2010) Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010) Lone Star (1952) Lost River (2015) Madagascar (2005) Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) Megan Leavey (2017) Notting Hill (1999) Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) Rachel and the Stranger (1948) Rancho Notorious (1952) Red Tails (2012) Ride, Vaquero! (1953) Riding Shotgun (1954) Rocky Mountain (1950) Royal Wedding (1951) San Antonio (1945) Santa Fe Trail (1940) Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend (1957) Son of Belle Starr (1953) Son of the Mask (2005) Springfield Rifle (1952) Stars in My Crown (1950) Tall in the Saddle (1944) Tall Man Riding (1955) The Band Wagon (1953) The Bounty Hunter (1954) The First Texan (1956) The Goonies (1985) The Kissing Bandit (1948) The Left-Handed Gun (1958) The Man Behind the Gun (1953) The Mortal Storm (1940) The Naked Spur (1953) The Oklahoma Kid (1939) The Oklahoman (1957) The Painted Hills (1951) The Princess Bride (1987) The Shining (1980) The Silence of the Lambs (1991) The Young Guns (1956) They Died with Their Boots On (1941) This Means War (2012) This Means War: Extended Edition (2012) Thunder Over the Plains (1953) Trail Street (1947) Vengeance Valley (1951) Vivacious Lady (1938) We Bought a Zoo (2011) Westbound (1959) Westward the Women (1951) Wichita (1955) Ziegfeld Girl (1941)

We’d also be remiss if we didn’t mention Inception, which is now streaming on Max.