Read this before you use GameChat on the Nintendo Switch 2

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of its full reveal was the function of the new C button. Last month, Nintendo finally revealed that the C button is how you access a new Switch 2 feature known as GameChat. But before you actually click the C button, you might want to know what you’re agreeing to.

As spotted by GoNintendo this week, Nintendo updated its privacy policy ahead of the Switch 2 launch next month. Most of the changes look to revolve around Nintendo’s ability to collect your data when you’re using the new GameChat feature.

“With your consent, and to enforce our terms, we may also monitor and record your video and audio interactions with other users,” Nintendo explains. “When you use any of our services that include these or other similar capabilities, we may collect your content in accordance with our terms of use and this policy.”

This isn’t an especially uncommon policy for services that allow users to share audio and video, but it’s one that every Switch 2 owner should know about.

As a reminder, everyone with a Nintendo Switch 2 will have access to GameChat at launch, but on March 31, 2026, you’ll need an active Nintendo Switch Online membership to continue using GameChat. Even if you do pay for Nintendo Switch Online, there doesn’t seem to be any way to opt out of Nintendo collecting your data when you activate GameChat.

If you want to know more about GameChat, Nintendo shared this helpful video in April: