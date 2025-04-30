If you plan on upgrading to Switch 2, update your Switch ASAP

If you were one of the lucky individuals able to lock in a Nintendo Switch 2 preorder last week, you might be trying to decide what to do with your original Switch. Whether you plan to sell the console, hand it down to a friend or family member, or stuff it in a drawer, be sure to download the most recent system update first to prepare for the transition.

This week, Nintendo rolled out system update version 20.0.0 for the Switch, adding a variety of new features to its hybrid console ahead of the Switch 2 launch in June. The most vital addition for users who want to upgrade from the OG Switch to a Switch 2 without losing their data is the new System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2 feature.

First, ensure that your Nintendo Switch is up to date by going to System Settings > System > System Update. If it isn’t on version 20.0.0, download and install the update.

Now, jump back to the System menu under System Settings and scroll all the way down to the bottom. Tap on System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2 in order to start the process, but before you do, be sure to read all of the fine print.

As Nintendo explains on its website, there are two ways to transfer your data from a Switch 1 to a Switch 2. The easiest way is to use local communication, but you’ll need both consoles in your possession. The other option is to upload your data to a dedicated server and then download it onto your Switch 2 once you’ve acquired the new console.

If you plan to utilize the second method, there are two important caveats to remember:

Nintendo will only save your data for up to a year. Your Nintendo Switch will be reset to factory settings after you upload your data.

Therefore, don’t start the transfer process until you absolutely have to, because you will not be able to access your games or save files until you get your hands on a Switch 2 (or reupload the data to your old Switch). The only real reason to use the second method is if you plan on selling or giving away your Switch before you obtain a Switch 2.

Here’s everything that you can transfer from your Switch to your Switch 2:

Digital Software

Users

Save Data

Screenshots and Videos

System Settings

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to transfer news data, Bluetooth audio settings, or the settings related to time, time zone, region, and language.