Galaxy S25 Edge will get its own live event on May 12th

The battle of the ultra-slim flagship phones is about to begin as Samsung announced this week that it will host a live event on May 12th to show off the Galaxy S25 Edge.

You might recall that Samsung first teased the Galaxy S25 Edge at its Galaxy Unpacked event in January, but didn’t share any details about the device. Three months later, leaks have filled in some of the blanks, but we will finally see this new phone in action when Samsung goes live on May 12th at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET to fully unveil the Edge.

As for the leaks, we’ve heard that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery. That will put it on par with the thicker Galaxy S25 handsets, despite the fact that it will be significantly slimmer. In fact, the new phone is said to be just 5.84mm thick, while the base S25 is 7.2mm thick.

Samsung was also kind enough to confirm in its blog post about the event that the S25 Edge will feature a 200MP wide lens camera, matching the S25 Ultra.

“This is more than a slim smartphone,” says Samsung. “Every curve, contour and component reflects a breakthrough in precise engineering to create a premium experience worthy of the S series name. The Galaxy S25 Edge not only sets a new standard for what you can achieve with your smartphone — but it also unlocks a new era of growth for the mobile industry.”

In terms of pricing, leaks suggest it will fall somewhere between the Galaxy S25+ ($999) and the S25 Ultra ($1,299). That said, these leaks were from outside the US, so there’s no telling exactly what Samsung will do regarding the US price. We’re gonna put our money on $1,099, but we’ll find out for certain at the event next week.

If you want to tune in to see the Galaxy S25 Edge make its formal debut, you can watch live on Samsung.com or stream the event on YouTube.