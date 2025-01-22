Samsung beat Apple to the punch with the Galaxy S25 Edge

As Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked event wound down on Wednesday, we began to wonder if the company had any surprises in store for fans. As it turned out, there was exactly one, and it came just as the event ended. In addition to the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, Samsung is also planning to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge later this year.

For months, we’ve heard rumors about both Samsung and Apple launching ultra-slim versions of their flagship phones in 2025. While Samsung wasn’t ready to share many details about its slim phone, the company did manage to give us a sneak peek at its Galaxy S25 Edge months ahead of Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air announcement.

The name is especially notable, as Samsung is reviving the Edge branding that accompanied its phones with curved displays in the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7 generations. It is a name long-time Samsung fans will certainly remember, potentially striking a nostalgic nerve.

Galaxy S25 Edge sneak peek. Image source: Samsung

We did not get a close look at the phone, but Samsung did show us a quick profile view, making it clear that this model will be significantly slimmer than the other S25 models.

We’ll have to wait for more news about the Galaxy S25 Edge, but Android Authority did share a few details earlier in the day. The blog claims that a Samsung South Africa representative said that while the company hasn’t decided on the list of markets in which the phone will be available initially, Korea and the US are expected to be among them.

As for the specifications, rumors suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a 200MP main camera, a thin periscope camera, and a battery between 3,000-4,000mAh. It will also reportedly be just 6.4mm thick. As a point of comparison, the Galaxy S24 is 7.6mm thick.