Galaxy S25 Edge price leaked, and it’s not as bad as we expected

Samsung teased the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge at the end of the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event in January but didn’t reveal any details about the fourth member of this year’s Galaxy S series. The Edge was the star of the Galaxy S25 hands-on experience that followed the event, where everyone wanted to see the thin handset more than anything else. Participants could not touch the device at the time.

Rumors that preceded the Unpacked event said Samsung might bring the Edge at the show but launch it only in spring. The Korean giant practically confirmed those rumors by revealing nothing about the Edge besides the name and design.

Fast-forward to mid-March, we have the first price leak for the Galaxy S25 Edge, and it’s not bad news. As expected, the phone won’t be as cheap as the base Galaxy S25 model. But it won’t be more expensive than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the best flagship phone Samsung can make this year.

According to Korean-language news site FNNews, the Galaxy S25 Edge will come in two storage configurations: 256GB and 512GB. Samsung reportedly set the prices for the two variants at 1.5 million won and 1.63 million won, respectively. Buyers who preorder the phone in May, when it’ll supposedly be released, will be able to double the storage for free.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

A direct conversion to US dollars will not give us the US price for the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, the report points out that the Galaxy S25 Edge price structure above would make it slightly more expensive than the Galaxy S25 Plus but cheaper than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. In other words, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be the second most expensive model of the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung will likely apply the same price structure to all markets where the Galaxy S25 Edge will be available, including the US. That means the Galaxy S25 Edge should be slightly more expensive than the Galaxy S25 Plus, which starts at $999 in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus in blue back. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

On that note, the report says Samsung is going for a staggered release to test the market’s reaction to the ultra-thin phone. Samsung should launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in major markets like Korea and the US, but not all countries where the other three Galaxy S25 models are available will get the Edge.

Well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe also said on X the Galaxy S25 Edge would be about as expensive as the Plus model. That makes the Edge a pricey phone, that’s certain. However, the price leaks suggest Samsung isn’t going too crazy.

Samsung could always try a much higher starting price for the thin phone, hoping buyers would be excited enough about the reduced thickness and weight and ignore the drawbacks. After all, the point of introducing an ultra-thin phone this year is to attract more consumers who might otherwise ignore the more “boring” Galaxy S25 phones.

As a reminder, the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature the same high-end chip as the Galaxy S25 phones, so it’ll be a true flagship. However, the phone will deliver compromises. It’ll have only two cameras on the back and a smaller battery.

Finally, the Galaxy S25 Edge price leak might be good news for the iPhone 17 Air coming in September. Apple might also want to price it close to the current starting price of the iPhone 16 Plus, the model the Air replaces. That would mean a $899 starting price for the Air, though I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple tried to go for a slightly higher price tag, knowing that some buyers will pay it.

Samsung should launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in April, so there’s plenty of time to see more price leaks for other international markets until then.