We might know when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will premiere

If I were to pick just one Spider-Man series from Sony’s multiple reboots, I’d pick Spider-Verse without thinking twice. I say that as someone who waited for Into the Spider-Verse to hit streaming services before watching it, no matter how good those trailers and teasers were. I didn’t make the same mistake twice, as I saw Across the Spider-Verse as soon as it came out.

Naturally, I’m now dying to know how the story concludes in Beyond the Spider-Verse. I’ll catch the sequel as soon as it hits theaters, too.

Sony never announced a new release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse after postponing it. The final installment in the Spider-Verse saga was due on March 29th, 2024, before Sony delayed it last year. The complexity of making the next chapter in this animated Spider-Man trilogy, combined with the Hollywood strikes, gave Sony no other option.

I wasn’t especially upset. Sony has to stick the landing with Beyond the Spider-Verse, both when it comes to the story and the actual execution of the animated action. They can take as long as they want if you ask me. And I’ll say it every time I get the chance: Sony has made more bad Spider-Man movies than good ones in recent years. Madame Web is the latest misfire.

But if recent comments from American singer and songwriter D4vd are accurate, Sony might give Beyond the Spider-Verse a 2025 release date.

As spotted by Murphy’s Multiverse, D4vd took to social media to tease the Beyond the Spider-Verse music he’s supposedly working on.

Talking about his song Fell It with fans, D4vd said, “I can only make one happy song a year…See you next year when Spider-Man comes out.”

This could be interpreted as a teaser for Spider-Man 4. After all, the artist could always work on more than one Spider-Man adventure. But D4vd said on a different Twitch stream that he meant the Spider-Verse sequel. “I got news for you, buddy,” he said. “Beyond the Spider-Verse. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer. Image source: Sony

Fans didn’t get an actual release date leak from D4vd. If he’s working on songs for the animated feature, he must have deadlines in place. He’d be aware of when the film might hit theaters. But even with the music finished, Sony could always postpone the sequel if it’s not ready.

A 2025 premiere date for Beyond the Spider-Verse could somewhat complicate things for Sony. Reports say that the MCU’s Spider-Man 4 could come out in early November next year. Sony would have to place the final Spider-Verse episode a lot earlier than that and ensure it won’t have fierce opposition at the box office from one of the other three MCU movies set to premiere in 2025.

Murphy’s Multiverse points out that Sony has a release date set aside for a Marvel movie for next year, June 25th, 2025. Beyond the Spider-Verse could always get that premiere date.

If that’s what’s happening, the Spider-Man animated feature will be sandwiched between Thunderbolts (May 5th) and Fantastic Four (July 25th).