Crunchyroll Winter 2025: All the new anime coming this season

Anime has gone mainstream. If you need proof, then look no further than Sony’s $1.175 billion acquisition of the anime streaming service Crunchyroll in 2021. While Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Max have all expanded their selection of Japanese animation content, no service can really compete with Crunchyroll when it comes to the number of shows and movies. With that in mind, here’s everything new on Crunchyroll for the winter 2025 season.

Some of the popular anime TV series returning in winter include Shangri-La Frontier, One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga, and Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-.

That said, the most anticipated release has to be the second season of Solo Leveling, which will pick up as Jinwoo continues to master his necromancy abilities “while keeping them hidden from other hunters, all while racing against the clock to save his mother.”

I am also excited to see the rest of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 3, which is raising the stakes significantly over the previous season in 2021.

New on Crunchyroll in Winter 2025

Streaming December 31

Fate/strange Fake

Streaming January 1

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

Grisaia Phantom Trigger

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time

Streaming January 2

Momentary Lily

Streaming January 3

I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class

Streaming January 4

OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She’s Saying

Streaming January 5

ZENSHU

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons

Streaming January 6

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms

Promise of Wizard

I’m a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic

Streaming January 7

Unnamed Memory Season 2

Bogus Skill <<Fruitmaster>> ~About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)~

Streaming January 8

Honey Lemon Soda

Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World

Streaming January 9

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE

Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World

AQUARION Myth of Emotions

Streaming January 10

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!

Farmagia

Dragon Ball DAIMA – ENGLISH DUB

Streaming January 11

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2

UniteUp! -Uni:Birth-

I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!

Streaming January 12

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You Season 2

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World

Streaming February 5

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 (*Returning from Fall 2024)

Coming Soon

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga-

Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I’m Actually the Strongest

Continuing from Fall 2024

A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!

Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister

Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-

TRILLION GAME

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga

Case Closed (Detective Conan)

Blue Miburo

Wonderful Precure!

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Check back later for all of the new releases on Crunchyroll for the Spring 2025 season.