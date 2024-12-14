Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
GAME-CHANGER: New AI builds websites with 1 prompt!
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Crunchyroll Winter 2025: All the new anime coming this season

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Dec 13th, 2024 8:31PM EST
Solo Leveling returns for season 2 in Jan. 2025.
Image: A-1 Pictures

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Anime has gone mainstream. If you need proof, then look no further than Sony’s $1.175 billion acquisition of the anime streaming service Crunchyroll in 2021. While Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Max have all expanded their selection of Japanese animation content, no service can really compete with Crunchyroll when it comes to the number of shows and movies. With that in mind, here’s everything new on Crunchyroll for the winter 2025 season.

Some of the popular anime TV series returning in winter include Shangri-La Frontier, One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga, and Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-.

That said, the most anticipated release has to be the second season of Solo Leveling, which will pick up as Jinwoo continues to master his necromancy abilities “while keeping them hidden from other hunters, all while racing against the clock to save his mother.”

I am also excited to see the rest of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 3, which is raising the stakes significantly over the previous season in 2021.

New on Crunchyroll in Winter 2025

Streaming December 31

  • Fate/strange Fake

Streaming January 1

  • Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective
  • Grisaia Phantom Trigger
  • Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!
  • Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time

Streaming January 2

  • Momentary Lily

Streaming January 3

  • I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class

Streaming January 4

  • OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She’s Saying

Streaming January 5

  • ZENSHU
  • I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons

Streaming January 6

  • Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms
  • Promise of Wizard
  • I’m a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic

Streaming January 7

  • Unnamed Memory Season 2
  • Bogus Skill <<Fruitmaster>> ~About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)~

Streaming January 8

  • Honey Lemon Soda
  • Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World

Streaming January 9

  • Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE
  • Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You.
  • The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World
  • AQUARION Myth of Emotions

Streaming January 10

  • The Apothecary Diaries Season 2
  • I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time
  • Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!
  • Farmagia
  • Dragon Ball DAIMA – ENGLISH DUB

Streaming January 11

  • Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2
  • UniteUp! -Uni:Birth-
  • I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!

Streaming January 12

  • The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You Season 2
  • The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World

Streaming February 5

  • Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 (*Returning from Fall 2024)

Coming Soon

  • Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
  • Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga-
  • Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I’m Actually the Strongest

Continuing from Fall 2024

  • A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!
  • Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister
  • Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-
  • TRILLION GAME
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga
  • Case Closed (Detective Conan)
  • Blue Miburo
  • Wonderful Precure!
  • Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Check back later for all of the new releases on Crunchyroll for the Spring 2025 season.

Don’t Miss: The latest Dragon Ball anime is coming to Netflix this month

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News