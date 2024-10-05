Click to Skip Ad
The latest Dragon Ball anime is coming to Netflix this month

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Oct 4th, 2024 8:11PM EDT
Dragon Ball Daima is coming to Netflix.
Image: Toei Animation

While this month was already looking stacked for Netflix with returning series like Heartstopper, Outer Banks, The Lincoln Lawyer, and The Diplomat, anime fans have something major to look forward to. On Friday, Netflix announced that Dragon Ball Daima is coming to Netflix this month, starting October 14 in Asia and October 18 globally.

Dragon Ball Daima is the fifth TV series in the long-running Dragon Ball franchise, which began with the manga series written by Akira Toriyama. This was also the final series Toriyama worked on before his death earlier this year.

Toriyama was heavily involved in this series, which wasn’t the case for the original Dragon Ball series or the international smash hit that was Dragon Ball Z. He’s credited for the story, the title, and the designs of the characters, vehicles, monsters, and more. As such, fans of the beloved creator are waiting with heavy hearts to see what he has in store.

The series will premiere on Japan’s Fuji TV on October 11, which is the same day that it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll as well. If you’re a massive anime fan, chances are high you already have a Crunchyroll subscription, but those who don’t now have the opportunity to watch this highly-anticipated series on Netflix a week later instead.

Here’s the synopsis of the first episode of Dragon Ball Daima from Crunchyroll: “Goku and his friends were living a peaceful life when they were suddenly shrunk due to a conspiracy! When they find out that the reason might lie in a world called “Demon Realm,” a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them.”

You can watch the main trailer for the upcoming anime series below:

