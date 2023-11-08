The top 10 anime series you can only watch on Netflix

Anime has become mainstream in recent years. Not only does every major streaming service have anime from Japan in their libraries, but some license and produce their own anime as well. Netflix might not have as large of an anime library as Hulu or Crunchyroll, but it does have some outstanding titles that you can’t watch anywhere else. Below is our list of the top 10 anime series that are exclusive to Netflix and deserve to be on your watch list.

Beastars on Netflix. Image source: Orange

Beastars is set in a world full of anthropomorphic animals. Herbivores and carnivores co-exist in this society, but there’s a sense of unease that boils to the surface when an herbivore student is killed and eaten at Cherryton Academy. What follows is an intriguing murder mystery with a healthy dash of romance and a splash of comedy.

“In a world where beasts of all kinds coexist, a gentle wolf awakens to his own predatory urges as his school deals with a murder within its midst,” says Netflix.

Carole & Tuesday on Netflix. Image source: Bones

Directed by Shinichirō Watanabe, the creator of Cowboy Bebop, this musical anime is a far cry from the aforementioned action-packed space western. What it does have is gorgeous visuals, a cute friendship between two struggling musicians, and a stellar soundtrack.

“Part-timer Carole meets rich girl Tuesday, and each realizes they’ve found the musical partner they need. Together, they just might make it,” says Netflix.

Kenn as David Martinez and Aoi Yuki as Lucy in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Image source: Netflix

It took the developers at CD Projekt Red a few tries to get their video game Cyberpunk 2077 in decent shape, but the anime spinoff came out fully baked. The hyperviolent, incredibly mature anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners understands what’s so simultaneously alluring and terrifying about these futuristic dystopias and does an even better job than the game of creating empathetic, dynamic characters who we want to see exist in that world.

“In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw — an edgerunner,” says Netflix.

Devilman Crybaby on Netflix. Image source: Science SARU

Although this anime is based on the 1970s Devilman manga, Devilman Crybaby is a modern adaptation of the story set in the modern day. High school student Akira Fudo learns about the existence of demons, unites with one to gain its power, and fights to save humanity.

“With demons reawakened and humanity in turmoil, a sensitive demon-boy is led into a brutal, degenerate war against evil by his mysterious friend, Ryo,” says Netflix.

Great Pretender on Netflix. Image source: Netflix

Other than the legendary Lupin the Third, there aren’t nearly enough heist anime. Thankfully, Netflix’s Great Pretender does its best Ocean’s Eleven impression with a motley crew of con men and women who pull off some spectacularly entertaining heists.

“Supposedly Japan’s greatest swindler, Makoto Edamura gets more than he bargained for when he tries to con Laurent Thierry, a real world-class crook,” says Netflix.

Hi Score Girl on Netflix. Image source: J.C.Staff

This slice-of-life anime is one of my all-time favorites. It’s just as much a love letter to the arcade culture of the 1990s as it is about two misfit schoolchildren falling for one another. It’s got a great sense of humor and enough heart to make you cry.

“A chronic gamer abysmally inept in academics and sports finally meets his match at his usual shady arcade — and it’s his rich classmate, Akira,” says Netflix.

Kotaro Lives Alone on Netflix. Image source: Liden Films

No, Kotaro Lives Alone is not about a single man in his 20s who can’t make friends. Kotaro is actually a 4-year-old boy who moves into an apartment by himself, makes friends with his manga artist neighbor, and enrolls himself in a nearby kindergarten.

“A lonely little boy moves into a ramshackle apartment building all on his own and makes friends with the broke manga artist who lives next door,” says Netflix.

Little Witch Academia on Netflix. Image source: Trigger

Calling Little Witch Academia “anime Harry Potter” would be underselling this early 2010s phenomenon. That said, it is about a group of young girls who attend a school where they train to become witches. But unlike in Harry Potter, magic is fading in this world.

“Akko enrolls at the Luna Nova Witchcraft Academy. She’s not the best student, but her bright attitude is the key to her and her friends’ success,” says Netflix.

Pluto on Netflix. Image source: Studio M2

Pluto is a thrilling mystery following Europol robot detective Gesicht as he investigates a string of human and robot murders that might have been committed by another robot. Who is the killer, and why are they targeting the world’s most powerful robots?

“When the world’s seven most advanced robots and their human allies are murdered one by one, Inspector Gesicht soon discovers that he’s also in danger,” says Netflix.

The Way of the Househusband on Netflix. Image source: J.C.Staff

If you’re looking for pure laughs, The Way of the Househusband is easily the funniest show on this list. As its title suggests, this show follows a retired yakuza boss who takes care of chores around the house while his wife, Miku, goes to work to support the family.

“After disappearing from the underworld, the legendary yakuza known as the “Immortal Dragon” resurfaces — as a fiercely devoted stay-at-home husband,” says Netflix.