This rumor might have spoiled Spider-Man 4’s 2025 release date

Spider-Man 4 has been the talk of the town for the past few months. And it hasn’t always been good news. If rumors are accurate, Sony and Marvel disagreed on both the scope of the sequel and the release window. More recent reports claimed that Marvel might have prevailed on both counts, with production supposedly set to start later this year.

The development hinted that Sony might soon announce the Spider-Man 4 movie, complete with title and release date. It’s unclear when that would happen, but another leak points to a fall 2024 production start date for the movie.

This time around, the production schedule rumor combined with other moves from Marvel and Disney might also give us an actual release date for Spider-Man 4: November 7th, 2025.

Before I explain, note that some Spider-Man 4 spoilers might follow below.

A report a few weeks ago said that Sony and Marvel are looking to start shooting Spider-Man 4 in September or October. I explained at the time that such a schedule would give the movie a late 2025 release date at best. Christmas 2025 would be an option, I said. A potentially lucrative one, considering how well No Way Home did at the box office during the same period in 2021.

What I had not considered at the time is that Disney will launch Avatar 3 during Christmas 2025, a movie that will undoubtedly dominate the box office. Not even Spider-Man 4 could go against it and hope to win. And even though Spider-Man 4 is critically important for Marvel and Disney, it’s unlikely they’d move the next Avatar movie to a later date.

Now, Marvel insider Daniel Richtman has shared similar details about the Spider-Man 4 production start date.

SPIDER-MAN 4 is slated to begin filming in late September this year



No director is attached yet but

Marvel Studios/Sony do have an offer out to a director



According to Richtman, Sony and Marvel want to start shooting in late September, but there’s no director attached. The insider also said they have an offer out to an unnamed director. The Sneider report mentioned Justin Lin as one of the potential candidates.

Where does the November 7th, 2025, release date come from? Murphy’s Multiverse looked at these rumors and concluded that November 7th might be the most likely release date for the movie.

Yes, Blade should be the MCU movie set to premiere on that date. But Blade might be postponed to 2026. That wouldn’t be surprising, considering the Blade production has seen plenty of issues and delays so far.

Marvel and Sony are yet to confirm these moves. But Murphy’s Multiverse points out that of all the MCU movies coming out next year, Marvel didn’t talk about Blade at CinemaCon last week.

Kevin Feige took the stage to give the audience a 9-minute clip from Deadpool & Wolverine at the show. He also discussed next year’s premieres, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic Four. But Blade was a no-show.

Given Richtman’s new tidbit, it certainly makes sense for Marvel to give the November 7th, 2025, slot to Spider-Man 4. An early November release date would also give Spidey plenty of time to shine at the box office before Avatar 3. The Murphy’s Multiverse report made me realize the obvious conflict between these two blockbusters. And I agree, there’s no way Disney frees the December 19th, 2025, slot to Sony.

Daredevil (Charlie Cox) appears in his new yellow suit in She-Hulk. Image source: Marvel Studios

The Murphy’s Multiverse report makes another great point that supports a September production start date for Spider-Man 4. Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again will start production on the second half of the first season in November.

Rumors say that some of the big stars of Born Again will appear in Spider-Man 4, including Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. The former will play Daredevil, the new partner of Peter Parker (Tom Holland). The latter would reprise his Kingpin role in Spider-Man 4, where he’ll be the main villain. That is, if the plot details that leaked before this year’s Spider-Man 4 production drama are still accurate.

Speculations aside, Spider-Man 4 looks on track to premiere in late 2025 at the earliest if Sony and Marvel start production this fall. That should be good news to fans, but it needs confirmation.

I’d expect Sony and Marvel to announce the Spider-Man 4 title and release date soon, but we have no idea when it’ll actually happen.