New Jersey’s mysterious UFOs may finally have an explanation

There’s been a bit of panic growing in the communities of New Jersey, as earlier reports this last month of “mysterious UFOs” the size of SUVs appearing over the New Jersey coast have only grown more and more frequent. While some believe the objects could be Iranian drones sent to spy on Americans, the truth might be far less thrilling.

According to a post shared on X, the unidentified objects are most likely just one object, a drone developed by PteroDynamics. The XP-4 is one of the company’s latest technological developments, and it’s being developed for the U.S. Navy as a logistics and recon drone.

This matches the videos I've seen and certainly helps explain the government's odd response. pic.twitter.com/RiOVhspWEY — Samuel Hammond 🌐🏛 (@hamandcheese) December 13, 2024

Part of the confusion surrounding New Jersey’s mysterious UFO reports, though, is the response from the U.S. government, which has continued to say that they aren’t sure who the flying objects belong to. Based on the news shared on X, though, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all.

However, it wouldn’t be the first time that the U.S. government has been secretive about something like this. In fact, the government continues to hold the specifics of the various missions that its secret space plane are conducting close to the chest. And, since the XP-4 is a drone designed for the U.S. military, it makes sense it wouldn’t want to talk about it too openly if it were behind sightings of New Jersey’s mysterious UFOs.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

However, not everyone will buy this explanation. Some will likely still continue to hold that New Jersey’s mysterious UFOs are drones spying for other countries. What makes the PteroDynamics angle so believable, though, is the fact that the drone is the same size as what has been reported.

Additionally, the XP-4’s flight path matches with the reported sightings that have been coming in over the past several weeks in New Jersey. All of that tied together with the U.S. governments reluctance to say exactly who the drones belong to could very well point to this being the truth.