Deadpool 3 CinemaCon footage has a massive Multiverse Saga spoiler

We have about three months left until Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters, which means the next Deadpool 3 trailer is imminent. Considering that Marvel just premiered nine minutes of footage from the movie at CinemaCon, it’s very likely that some of that material will be recycled into a new trailer that could be released soon.

Everything from that nine minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine footage has already leaked online, including an incredibly exciting spoiler. Unsurprisingly, the nine minutes seem to expand on the first Deadpool 3 trailer, providing more connective tissue between some of the scenes in that teaser. And it’s in that context that the new cameo leak we learned about makes sense. Yes, this big Deadpool & Wolverine spoiler is also a secret cameo.

I expect to see this scene in one of the upcoming trailers, so you might be unable to avoid it. But I’ll tell you right away: This is an amazing Deadpool 3 surprise and a great teaser for the larger Multiverse Saga.

If you’re trying to avoid all Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers, you might want to stop reading here.

The first trailer showed Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) leading a post-superhero life. It was there that we saw the first big R-rated jokes Deadpool & Wolverine would deliver, including Deadpool breaking the fourth wall to talk to us directly.

We also saw plenty of cameos, with most characters from the Fox Deadpool movies coming back for the MCU sequel.

The nine-minute clip from CinemaCon builds on that, giving us more details about Wade Wilson and his current life. Before the clip, Marvel made a big deal about the audience silencing all phones. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they’ve actually shot a scene for that, featuring the titular heroes:

The Disney presentation began with a “silence your phone” PSA, with Deadpool and Wolverine in costume, talking about rumors for Secret Wars, the upcoming Avengers movie. But when Deadpool tried to explain his theories for the movie, he was interrupted by a cellphone in the audience. Finally, after being interrupted several times, Wolverine lost his temper and addressed the camera with plenty of F-bombs imploring people to turn off their phones.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) breaks the fourth wall in the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer.

The actual movie clip tells us that Deadpool is a car salesman. He’s not actually together with Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) anymore, but they’re still friends.

The TVA arrives at Wade’s birthday party to recruit Deadpool for a critical mission. We already saw this in the first trailer. Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) explains the TVA to Wade, telling him he’s been chosen for a special mission to save the Sacred Timeline.

YouTube channel Everything Always obtained actual quotes from the 9-minute Deadpool & Wolverine footage that shows Wade’s reaction. “I assume I’m going to Marvel,” he reportedly says.

Deadpool will also break the fourth wall in the best way possible, running into the camera and smashing his head through the lens to exclaim, “Fuck you, Fox, I’m going to Disneyland.” This is all expected for a Deadpool movie. Even Kevin Feige dropped F-bombs during the CinemaCon introduction, saying he could do it because this is an R-rated movie. A “fucking awesome” one.

Back to the clip, the TVA introduction scene features the big Deadpool & Wolverine spoiler. During the first trailer, we saw footage of the MCU’s Avengers on the TVA screens. What we didn’t see was Thor (Chris Hemsworth) crying over Deadpool’s body. That’s the big cameo from the CinemaCon Deadpool 3 clip.

Obviously, this is a new scene that Marvel shot. And Hemsworth is a cameo that didn’t leak before.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in Deadpool & Wolverine trailer 1.

Mr. Paradox tells Wade that’s a scene that happens in the distant future. And this would make incredible sense, considering we’re in the Multiverse Saga. We’re heading to Avengers 5 and Secret Wars, where we expect to see all sorts of heroes working with the Avengers to beat Kang.

Thor should be one of those Avengers, assuming rumors are accurate. And he could very well develop a relationship with Deadpool by the time one of them dies.

That future isn’t written yet. And I say one of them because the scene might play differently. I wouldn’t be surprised if Deadpool were to cry over Thor’s body at some point in Avengers 5 or Secret Wars. But that’s just my two cents on the matter.

Back to the 9 minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) wasn’t featured as much. The clip ends with Deadpool and Wolverine riding in a car together after Deadpool goes to a new fitting at the TVA tailor for a different superhero costume.

On that note, I will remind you that a recent Deadpool 3 rumor said that Deadpool will get adamantium katanas from the TV.

You can check Everything Always’ coverage of the CinemaCon clip below: