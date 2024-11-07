Awesome new T-Mobile promo gets you 4 new iPhone 16 and 4 lines for $25/line

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Switching to T-Mobile is the holiday gift that keeps on giving. That’s because you’ll get savings on every plan versus AT&T and Verizon, so you’ll keep saving more money every month. Plus, if you and your family have been eyeing Apple’s shiny new iPhone 16, there’s an incredible holiday promotion happening right now at T-Mobile: Get 4 new iPhone 16 On Us with Apple Intelligence and 4 lines for $25/line.

There’s no question that this is one of the best iPhone deals you’ll find this holiday season, and it lasts through January 8. I’ll tell you all about the offer, and I’ll also share some other offers that T-Mobile subscribers can take advantage of right now.

Get 4 new iPhone 16 from T-Mobile

Image source: T-Mobile

Apple’s new iPhone 16 is a huge upgrade compared to older models. It’s the fastest and most powerful iPhone ever, and the camera is unbelievable. Plus, you get Apple’s special new Camera Control button that helps you launch the camera, adjust settings, and capture photos or videos faster than ever before.

On top of all that, Apple Intelligence is the new marquee feature for Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Apple’s suite of AI-powered features launched last month, and it’s fantastic. I personally love the notification summary feature in Apple Intelligence, and Siri’s AI-powered overhaul is a really big deal. Also, users can’t stop talking about how impressive the new Writing Tools are in Apple Intelligence. It’s so great to be able to highlight any text and have Apple’s powerful AI proofread or even rewrite it for you.

On top of all that, Apple’s upcoming iOS 18.2 update adds fantastic new AI capabilities to help you take your creativity to the next level. You can use AI to create and edit images, make your own custom Genmoji, and even get nostalgic with AI-generated memory movies.

If there’s one downside to Apple’s new iPhone 16 lineup, it’s the same downside that you have with any new cutting-edge smartphones: they’re expensive. Of course, that’s where T-Mobile’s outstanding new offer comes in.

From now through January 8, 2025, T-Mobile is offering what I believe is easily one of the best iPhone promotions in the country. Families switching to T-Mobile can get four new iPhone 16 that typically cost $829.99 each. What’s more, you’ll only pay $25 per line plus taxes and fees for four new lines of service.

There are some terms and conditions that you can read about on the promo page. For example, you’ll need to trade in four eligible smartphones. There’s also a $35/line connection charge, which is standard.

When all is said and done, you end up with four new iPhone 16 and all of Apple’s terrific new Apple Intelligence features, and you’ll be able to use them on T-Mobile’s blazing-fast nationwide 5G network. What’s more, families with four lines can save on every plan vs. AT&T and Verizon. Check out T-Mobile’s savings calculator to learn more and to see how much you can save.

I just wish this deal was available when my family upgraded to the iPhone 16 back in September!

$5 Go5G Next plan for watches & tablets

Image source: Jonathan S. Geller for BGR

There’s no question that T-Mobile’s iPhone 16 offer is the star of the show this holiday season. If you’re not shopping for new smartphones right now, however, there are still a few other deals you can take advantage of. You’ll find them all on T-Mobile’s deals page, but I wanted to highlight one of my favorites. It’s an amazing deal, and it’s perfect for anyone shopping for gifts for the whole family.

With this deal, you can get half off T-Mobile Go5G Next plans for watches and tablets. That means you’ll pay just $5 per month for T-Mobile’s best plan! It’s perfect for all the smart devices in your family, like the Apple Watch, iPad, Galaxy Watch, Pixel Watch, SyncUP KIDS Watch, or Android tablet.

Of note, the promo gets you 24 monthly bill credits of $5 per month on your qualifying watch or tablet lines. T-Mobile’s Go5G Next plan is typically $10 per month for watch and tablet lines, so this is a great opportunity to get half off.

Just like the iPhone 16 promotion, T-Mobile’s $5 Go5G Next offer for watch and tablet lines lasts from now through January 8.