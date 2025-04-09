Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Do this now to stop scammers and spammers!
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $4 iPhone chargers, $20 waterproof speaker, $50 WiFi 6 router, $510 smart toilet, more

By
Published Apr 9th, 2025 8:23AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

🚨
50% OFF!

Do this NOW to stop scammers and spammers!

Do you plan to hold onto your old iPhone forever now that Trump’s tariffs might drive up Apple’s prices? Stock up on some iPhone Lightning chargers for just $4 each with today’s deals. You can also score a best-selling waterproof Bluetooth speaker for just $19.99, and there’s a crazy smart toilet on sale for $509.99.

You’ll find all the best deals of the day here, in this roundup for Wednesday, April 9.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals