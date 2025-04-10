I watched AI control a browser to order flowers, and it felt like the future

Ahead of its 30th anniversary, Opera hosted another Opera Browser Days event, this time in Lisbon, Portugal. The company revealed the latest new features in its browsers, including Opera One, GX, Air, mini, and mobile versions. However, the most exciting feature is Operator, Opera’s new agentic AI.

With the Opera Browser Operator function, users can finally let AI take control of the browser. In a live demo shown to BGR, Henrik Lexow, director of product marketing technologies at Opera, Operator helped plan a trip to Tuscany.

After a few tabs were opened, Lexow told the Operator, “I’m stuck. I need help to plan a trip to bike around.” Then, Opera’s Browser Operator asked him where he wanted to go, what he wanted to do, and when he wanted to take the trip. Equipped with the answers, the Operator searched the web, opened a booking site, chose the dates (incorrectly at first), and then everything was set.

However, a more impressive demo was telling the Operator to buy some flowers from a specific website and deliver them to someone at the hotel. Quickly, the Operator opened the website, found yellow flowers, and filled in all the information. Lexow was only left to tap the “Place Order” button. It was truly groundbreaking.

With this demo, Opera believes it’s very close to transitioning from the traditional web for the Web 4o (like ChatGPT’s GPT-4o), “where humans and machines coexist together.”

According to Joanna Czajka, product director of Opera PC Browsers, the company is “basically reinventing our thinking about browsing.” After all, Opera Browser Operator isn’t taking screenshots and sending them to servers; it’s actually following instructions.

Opera Browser Operator: From concept to live demo

Image source: Opera

First previewed during the MWC 2025 show, Opera Browser Operator went from a concept to a live demo in just a few months. At the time, the company teased some of the future capabilities of this feature.

For example, by explaining things in natural language, users can ask the Operator to buy a pack of socks from Nike, book a table at a restaurant, and so on. While the Operator performs this task, users can continue to browse the web or do anything else they want.

The company says users can oversee the Opera Browser Operator process, as they remain in full control and can also take over or cancel a task at any moment. Unlike other AI agents, Opera affirms that its solution utilizes native, client-side tools. That means Opera doesn’t take screenshots or capture the browsing session to perform a task. In fact, the company says it’s interacting “deep in the core of the browser, keeping user data locally on the device.”

Still, trying the Opera Browser Operator might still take a while. The company is still working to make it part of the AI feature drop program, where developers and some other users can try it before it launches publicly.

BGR will keep bringing the latest news from Opera Browser Days as the company makes the new features available.