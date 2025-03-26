Opera’s new AI-powered Tab Commands are finally available to all users

A few months after adding Opera AI Tab Commands to Opera One in beta, the Oslo-based company has now released this feature to all users. The firm says this marks the first time Opera is taking AI out of the chat box so it can help users manage their tabs.

Opera’s Tab Commands feature was previewed during the Opera Browser Days in Bath last year, and it’s now launching for the general public. According to the company, Opera One users can now summon Aria to close, group, and pin tabs. It’s also possible to create bookmarks by typing in a prompt to Aria via the browser’s Command Line functionality. All you need to do is hit Ctrl + / on Windows or Cmd + / on Mac.

“For the tab hoarders out there, this feature will come as a revelation. Let’s say you have over 70 tabs opened and amongst them you have Wikipedia sites about your university research. To group them all, you no longer have to find them one by one. Instead, you can tell Aria to group them together. Having them in a one tab island, it’s way easier to continue work on your project.” said Joanna Czajka, product director at Opera.

With this feature, you can group all your tabs, close only your YouTube pages, and more with the built-in AI assistant. The company explains that when the Aria server receives the user’s prompt, it “generates a set of instructions that indicate to the browser what to do with tabs and how.” Opera says no data leaves the user’s device as the server only processes the prompt, not what the user is doing.

Besides the new Tab Commands feature, the company keeps improving users’ browsing experience with good-to-have functions, such as Tab Islands, which lets you group and organize your tabs so you never miss an important link again.