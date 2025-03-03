Opera announces major browser update with built-in AI agents at MWC 2025

To kick off MWC 2025, the Norwegian browser company Opera announced a huge update complete with Browser Operator AI agents. Similar to what Google and ChatGPT offer with its AI agents, Opera is the latest company to join this party, even though it’s the first major browser to bring this AI agentic browsing feature.

“For more than 30 years, the browser gave you access to the web, but it has never been able to get stuff done for you. Now it can. This is different from anything we’ve seen or shipped so far,” said Krystian Kolondra, EVP. “The Browser Operator we’re presenting today marks the first step towards shifting the role of the browser from a display engine to an application that is agentic and performs tasks for its users.”

Initially demoed as a feature preview, Opera Browser Operator will give users “superpowers” when browsing. For example, by explaining things in natural language, users can ask the Operator to buy a pack of socks from Nike, book a table at a restaurant, and so on. While the Operator performs this task, users can continue to browse the web or do anything else they want.

Image source: Opera

The company says users can oversee the Opera Browser Operator process, as they remain in full control and can also take over or cancel a task at any moment. Unlike other AI agents, Opera affirms that its solution utilizes native, client-side tools. That means Opera doesn’t take screenshots or capture the browsing session to perform a task. In fact, the company says it’s interacting “deep in the core of the browser, keeping user data locally on the device.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Opera Browser Operator is available as a preview ahead of a widespread launch. The company expects to launch it soon as part of the AI feature drop program. BGR will let you know once Opera rolls out its Browser Operator feature to all users.