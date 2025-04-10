Apple’s foldable iPhone might not launch as soon as people are saying

Amid Trump’s tariffmageddon, there might be some good news regarding Apple’s upcoming new devices. According to a Jeff Pu note seen by BGR, the foldable iPhone is on track for mass production in late 2026. Other recent reports have said the phone will start production later this year, so Apple fans could be in store for a some bad news if Pu is correct.

In the note, the well-known analyst says he expects “limited production innovation for the iPhone 17 series due to minor upgrades and lacking AI Siri.” Even the long-rumored iPhone 17 Air, expected to be just 5.5-6mm thin, might not have “strong volume” shipments due to inferior specs. Still, Pu is excited about Apple’s upcoming foldable devices.

The analyst calls the foldable iPhone’s progress “intact” and says it will start mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026. When unfolded, this device is expected to have an 18.8-inch display and a 7.8-inch outer panel.

Pu’s analysis differs from Kuo’s, which suggests that mass production might start in the second half of 2025. Kuo and Pu both have impressive track records, so it’s difficult to know who to believe at this point.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Kuo believes Touch ID will triumphantly return to the iPhone lineup on the Fold, but it’ll be integrated into the Side Button rather than a Home Button. Face ID could be an issue due to thickness and internal space constraints. The book-style design device could feature a 7.8-inch crease-free inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display, as previously rumored by other sources.

Apple will focus on a dual-lens setup for the rear camera and one front-facing option, even though the second lens will be available in both folded and unfolded states. Kuo thinks this device will be 9-9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5-4.8mm when unfolded. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 folded is 12.1mm thick. It would be impressive if Apple were able to make it as thin as possible.

Kuo also gave more details about the crease-free display, which will have a hinge made of stainless steel and titanium alloy and a titanium alloy casing. Lastly, this device will use the same high-design battery cells expected for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Ming-Chi Kuo expects the so-called iPhone Fold to cost between $2,000 and $2,5000. Despite the premium price, he says it will help “leverage the iPhone’s status as a must-have device and Apple’s loyal fanbase, it’s expected to generate strong replacement demand—despite the premium price—provided quality meets expectations.”