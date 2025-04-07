Deal Alert: TORRAS’ Slimmest 360° Magnetic Case Just Got Cheaper – Why We Ditched Our Daily Driver for the Ostand R Fitness

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

There was one thing I always used to dread when it came to buying a new iPhone. Each year I would get Apple’s latest and greatest smartphone as soon as it was released. I would take it out of the box and admire the sleek design, which seemed to get thinner and more stunning with every new generation. Then, I would stick it in a big ugly case to make sure I didn’t accidentally smash it.

Thankfully, I don’t have to worry about that anymore. Yes, of course I still use a case on my iPhone — I’m not crazy after all. But I finally found a case that offers great protection while actually improving the style of Apple’s iPhones instead of making them look like unsightly bricks. My new favorite iPhone cases come from Torras, and they’re part of the Ostand R Fitness lineup. There are options available for the main iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 16e, the iPhone 15 series, and the iPhone 14 series. And now, from April 7 through April 13, you can save 15% on any Torras Ostand R Fitness case in any color!

I never thought I’d see the day when a company would release a case that I actually look forward to putting on my iPhone. After all, Apple’s smartphone designs are always so spectacular. But using your iPhone without a case is a recipe for disaster. One tiny slip and your phone can go crashing to the ground. Of course, we all know how expensive iPhone repairs are, and that’s why most people out there are willing to sacrifice the look of their iPhones in order to get some much-needed protection.

But what if you don’t have to sacrifice style to protect your precious iPhone?

The Torras Ostand R Fitness case for Apple’s iPhone lineup offers the best of both worlds. It looks fantastic, and it offers impressive protection against drops and scratches. This sleek case also adds crucial grip and texture to your iPhone to help keep it from dropping in the first place. On top of all that, the Ostand R Fitness case has an integrated 360° kickstand and grip ring, despite being so impressively slim.

Here’s a quick video overview that shows this awesome iPhone case in action:

Let’s run through my five favorite things about the Torras Ostand R Fitness iPhone case.

Style: Torras managed to strike the perfect balance between form and function with its Ostand R Fitness lineup. These cases are slim and sleek, but they still protect your iPhone against cracks and scrapes. The edges of the case have an awesome textured pattern that looks great, and I love the transparent back that lets you see the iPhone inside. The overall style of this case is perfect.

Protection: When it comes to choosing an iPhone case, you typically have to decide between a slim design or one that offers good protection. With the Ostand R Fitness case, however, you can have your cake and eat it too. Despite being so slim and sleek, this case offers true military-grade shock protection against impacts. It’s still lightweight and comfortable to hold, which is why I love it so much.

360° Rotating Stand: The built-in kickstand is one of my favorite things about the Ostand R Fitness case. Without adding any bulk to the case, Torras integrated a ring-style kickstand that can prop up the phone in landscape or portrait orientation. As you rotate it 360°, you’ll notice how smooth it is and you’ll hear a rich, precise sound that’s unlike anything on other stand cases. It’s so satisfying, just like a fidget toy — sometimes I just start rotating it for fun! Plus, since the kickstand is a ring, you can also use it as a grip to make sure you never drop your phone. Pop Socket who?

Grip: Even when you’re not using the ring to grip your iPhone, this case still offers plenty of grip. That’s because the edges of the case are covered with a dotted texture that keeps your phone from slipping out of your hands. It works great with one hand or when you’re snapping pics with two hands.

MagSafe Compatibility: Last but not least, I love that I can still use all of my MagSafe chargers and other accessories when my iPhone is in its Torras Ostand R Fitness case. The grip ring on the back is made of metal, and it’s perfectly aligned with the MagSafe magnets inside the iPhone. I tested it with my MagSafe charging stand, Apple’s regular MagSafe charging cable, and two different MagSafe battery packs. I’m happy to report that they all worked flawlessly.

With all that in mind, it’s easy to see why the Torras Ostand R Fitness iPhone case quickly became our favorite here at BGR. And now, thanks to a special deal from Torras, we can offer BGR readers an exclusive deal. Head over to the Torras website and pick your favorite color Ostand R Fitness case for your iPhone model. While the current promo is running, you’ll save 15%!