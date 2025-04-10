T-Mobile launched an unreal deal on the new Google Pixel 9a

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

Everyone knows that T-Mobile is the best wireless carrier out there when it comes to perks. Just take one look at the exclusive benefits and experiences you get with Magenta Status, and you’ll see for yourself. The carrier offers everything from free streaming services and MLS Season Pass to 25% off event tickets, 15% off hotel stays, and so much more.

Now, there’s another fantastic perk to add to the ever-growing list: T-Mobile is offering the brand-new Google Pixel 9a – engineered by Google with more than you expect, for less than you think. Now at T-Mobile, get the new Pixel 9a “on us.”

Google just announced the exciting new Pixel 9a, which is destined to be one of the most popular Google phones ever. It offers a durable design and great specs, plus plenty of cutting-edge features.

With an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a durable design, the Pixel 9a can handle spills, dust, and even drops. Adaptive Battery technology gives you over 24 hours of battery life with typical usage. You can also enable Extreme Battery Saver mode and get up to 100 hours of battery life from a single charge. That’s more than four days!

As you’d expect from any Google phone, the cameras on the Pixel 9a are outstanding. Best-in-class rear cameras and a great selfie cam let you capture crystal-clear images anytime. You also get great features like Macro Focus for stunning close-ups, Night Sight for vivid images in low light, and plenty more. Then there’s Magic Editor, which uses AI to make complex edits with just a few taps. It has never been easier to capture amazing photos and videos on your smartphone.

When it comes to bleeding-edge AI features, the Pixel 9a definitely has you covered. Gemini app extensions integrate with all your most important apps, including Gmail, Calendar, and Google Maps. Pixel Studio lets you generate all sorts of amazing memes and stickers; if you can describe it, the Pixel 9a can create it. Also, Pixel’s AddMe feature is one of the coolest new things we’ve seen in a long time. Why race against a camera timer when you can snap a group photo and use AI to magically insert yourself?

T-Mobile: Get a Pixel 9a “on us”

Those features and more make the Pixel 9a one of Google’s most impressive smartphones ever. As great as it already is, however, there’s a special offer from T-Mobile that makes it even better.

From March 26 through June 30, 2025, T-Mobile is running a fantastic promo that gets you a brand-new Google Pixel 9a for $0. All you need to do is either activate a new line or trade in an older smartphone, and you can take advantage of this new deal. Plus, the offer is available on most plans. Families can save 20% versus comparable AT&T and Verizon plans, so this new Google Pixel 9a deal really sweetens the pot.

This promotion is available to both new and existing subscribers, so everyone can get in on the action. As if Magenta Status didn’t already include enough amazing perks!

More great offers from T-Mobile

In addition to the carrier’s terrific new Google Pixel 9a deal, T-Mobile has a few more promos that customers should be aware of. Here are our current favorites:

“Families can switch and save 20% versus AT&T and Verizon’s comparable plans plus streaming services.” — Use the comparison tool on T-Mobile’s site to see how much money you can save by switching to T-Mobile from either AT&T or Verizon.

— Use the comparison tool on T-Mobile’s site to see how much money you can save by switching to T-Mobile from either AT&T or Verizon. “$500 Off Select Android Devices with Trade” — Switch to a Go5G plan or another eligible T-Mobile plan, and you’ll get up to $500 off select Android devices with a trade-in. Discounts are given as 24-month bill credits, and you’ll need to activate your new device on a qualifying plan.

— Switch to a Go5G plan or another eligible T-Mobile plan, and you’ll get up to $500 off select Android devices with a trade-in. Discounts are given as 24-month bill credits, and you’ll need to activate your new device on a qualifying plan. “$600 Off Android Smartphones with New Line” — You can save up to $600 on an eligible Android smartphone when you activate a new line of service on T-Mobile’s Essentials plan or another qualifying rate plan. As with the previous offer, discounts are given as 24-month bill credits.

On top of all that, don’t forget about T-Mobile’s Magenta Status perks. Thanks to Magenta Status, T-Mobile subscribers on eligible plans can choose from tons of add-ons at no additional cost, such as Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, SiriusXM, MLS Season Pass, MLB TV, and more. On top of that, you get special discounts such as 15% off Hilton hotel stays and 25% off event tickets!