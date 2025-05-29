Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, rare PS5 Pro sale, $263 HP Stream laptop, $298 Sony XM5 headphones, more

Thursday’s hottest daily deals include an awesome offer that gets you a $15 Amazon credit when you buy household essentials you need anyway. There’s also a rare $50 discount on the PlayStation 5 Pro today, and the popular HP Stream laptop is on sale for $263.
You’ll find those deals and so many more in this big roundup for Thursday, May 29.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEALS 🚨
- Spend $50+ in Amazon’s household essentials sale, and get a $15 Amazon credit with coupon code STOCKUPSAVE. You can shop top brands including Bounty, Charmin, Duracell, Hefty, Glad, and so many more!
- The PlayStation 5 Pro has a rare discount that cuts it to $649, and you can also save 15% on PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controllers
- HP’s super popular Stream 14-inch laptop is under $263 right now
- $400 Sony XM5 ANC headphones are on sale for just $298 now that the next-gen model has launched
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad (11th-Gen): $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- iPad mini (7th-Gen): $399 (reg. $499) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24.95 (reg. $29)
- M4 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,075 (reg. $1,199)
- M2 Mac mini: $399 (reg. $499) (brand-new condition, almost sold out)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black Titanium): $741.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $299 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4 with ANC: $148.99 (reg. $179)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The Sony SRS-XB100 portable speaker is down to just $38, which is why more than 2,000 people have bought one in the past month alone
- Stop spammers & scammers with 50% off Incogni, which monitors the web and auto-magically removes your personal info from data brokers and people search sites!
- Comfy memory foam dog beds are on sale this week with a 20% discount in all sizes
- Pick up a limited-edition GoPro HERO13 Black action cam while it’s 29% off
- The #1 best-selling Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller is on sale for $31.98, which helps explain why 10,000+ people bought them in the past month alone
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit, savings, or free stuff:
- Score a free Blink camera up to $90 value when you get a one-year subscription to Blink Plus
- Buy a car through Amazon Autos and get a $1,750 Amazon gift card! Prime members only, details here
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Find out why 10,000+ people bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month alone — it’s down to just $39.99 right now
- Pick up a Weber Spirit E-210 gas grill for just $399 instead of $610
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling renewed laptop is the Apple 2020 MacBook Air, and now it starts at just $342
- Score an uber-popular CAROTE 23-piece cookware set for just $89.99 instead of $215.99
- Kasa smart plugs that I love and use myself are on sale for just $6 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Sonos portable speakers are on sale this week with a huge 25% discount
- Pick up a huge Hisense 75-inch Mini-LED smart TV while it’s down to $899.99 instead of $1,300
- Everyone’s favorite Bose TV Soundbar is on sale for $199 this week
- More than 8,000 people bought a SameBed Queen mattress topper in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $41.40
- People go nuts over the DJI Mini 4K drone, and now it’s on sale for $249
More deals to check out
