Today’s deals: $60 robot vacuum, $170 Apple Watch SE, $30 Crock-Pot, $399 Lenovo IdeaPad, more

We’ve got a killer roundup for you on Tuesday, including a robot vacuum deal so good that it 100% has to be a mistake. Hurry and pick up the best-selling Lefant M210 robot vacuum for just $59.55 when you use the coupon code X6XPVG7P at checkout. More than 2,000 people ordered one in the past month alone, and that’s without the extra discount!
See all that and more in this roundup for Tuesday, April 8.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEALS 🚨
- Incogni stops scammers and spammers by removing your personal info from data brokers and people search sites — save 50%!
- Score a Lefant M210 robot vacuum for just $59.55 with coupon code X6XPVG7P (this deal is almost definitely a mistake, so get in on the action before someone figures it out!)
- The TORRAS Ostand R Fitness iPhone case is like nothing you’ve seen before, and every model is at least 15% off
- There’s a $1,500 Lenovo IdeaPad laptop on sale for just $399 today
- This $29.99 Crock-Pot slow cooker is basically a cheat code for cheap, easy meals — which is why more than 20,000 people have bought one in the past month alone
- Save $100 on a Dyson V11 cordless vacuum
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $741.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch SE: $169.97 (reg. $249)
- M4 MacBook Air 13-inch: $949 (reg. $999)
- M4 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,139 (reg. $1,199)
- iPad mini 7th-Gen: $399 (reg. $499) (all-time low price)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $328.86 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24.95 (reg. $29)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $161.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $117 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Score a complete TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 mesh system with 6,500 sq ft of coverage for just $149.99
- You’ve got one week left to file your taxes, so hurry and save 26% on TurboTax Home & Business
- The 70mai 4K Omni is a crazy new dash cam with an emoji face — there’s a special launch discount, plus add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart and it’s free with promo code 4KOMNIBGR!
- Renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are down to $289 in excellent condition
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Amazon is running a special deal that gets you 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited — why pay for Spotify or Apple Music? Check out the terms and conditions for more info
- Buy your next Hyundai car through the new Amazon Autos service, and you’ll pick up a gigantic $2,300 Amazon gift card! Check the terms and conditions here
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, and save $10!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- The powerful Vitamix Explorian blender is only $269.95 if you get one in Renewed Premium condition
- The LifeStraw is a must-have device for anyone who goes camping or hiking, and right now it’s on sale for $11.99
- Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale for $129.95 instead of $200, which makes this the best deal of the year on this best-selling model
- The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the most stunning televisions ever made, and right now it’s 20% off
- Or, get a huge Samsung 70-inch Q60D smart TV for just $697.99
- The Ninja Blast portable blender is 10% off at $53.99
- Save on 2-packs of Bosch ICON windshield wiper blades
- Apple’s best-selling Beats Pill waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $99.95 instead of $150
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.