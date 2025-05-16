Today’s deals: $189 Apple Watch SE, 15% off Energizer batteries, $144 queen memory foam mattress, more

If you haven’t seen how incredible the mop is on the new ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI, definitely check it out while it’s 10% off. Also on sale right now is the Apple Watch SE, which starts at just $189. Energizer AA and AAA batteries are on sale with a 15% discount, and you can score a classy black queen-size memory foam mattress for just $143.99.



See those deals and so many more in this big roundup for Friday, May 16.

Available on Amazon

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon