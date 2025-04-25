T-Mobile Family Freedom frees your wallet from other carriers

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

If you’ve been tightening your belt lately, know that you’re not alone. Times are tough for all of us right now as the price of groceries and practically everything else continues to climb. That means monthly budgets are being stretched thinner than ever. As you look for more ways to save your hard-earned money each month, switching to T-Mobile should be one of the first things on your list. With T-Mobile’s new Family Freedom initiative, you’ll get up to $3,200 to ditch your current carrier and pay off your devices. Plus, switch to T-Mobile and you can save 20% versus AT&T and Verizon.

On top of all that, switching to T-Mobile helps you save money in other ways that have nothing to do with your phone bill. For example, wouldn’t it be nice if you could cancel a few of those expensive streaming services? With Magenta Status at T-Mobile, you can get top services like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Disney+ for free on the carrier’s new Experience More and Experience Beyond plans. You can also save on hotel stays, car rentals, and so much more.

Here’s how T-Mobile’s Family Freedom works, in a nutshell:

When you ditch Verizon, AT&T, or another postpaid carrier, you’ll likely be slapped with early termination fees for your family’s current smartphones. When that happens, T-Mobile will reimburse the ETFs for up to four lines, and it’ll pay out up to $800 per line. That means you’ll get up to $3,200 to help free you from your current wireless carrier.

You can of course keep using your current compatible smartphones, or you can take advantage of one of T-Mobile’s current upgrade offers. Cutting-edge 5G smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G can be had for free. You can also ditch your current phones and trade them in for brand-new handsets like the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25+. T-Mobile’s offers, like the “4 iPhone 16 on us” promo, make upgrading to the latest and greatest smartphones completely painless.

Now, we come to the best part: You’ll keep saving money every single month!

You can save so much money each month at T-Mobile compared to other big wireless carriers and streaming services. For example, you’ll save 20% versus AT&T and Verizon on three lines when you factor in wireless service, taxes, fees, and the optional streaming services that are included with T-Mobile.

When you compare apples to apples, I think T-Mobile’s plans offer more value for better prices than comparable plans from other wireless carriers. Want a good example? There’s currently an offer that gets you T-Mobile’s Essentials plan with four lines of service for just $100/month. That’s nuts! The Essentials plan includes unlimited talk and text, unlimited 5G and 4G LTE data, and a whopping 50GB of Premium Data.

If you decide to upgrade to one of T-Mobile’s Experience More or Experience Beyond plans, you’ll save even more. You’ll also get streaming services like Netflix Standard with Ads and Apple TV+ included with your plan at no additional charge. And with T-Mobile’s 5-year price guarantee, you don’t have to worry about the constant price increases you’re used to from other wireless carriers. That means the price you pay now will be the same price you pay every single month until at least 2030!

Head over to this page on T-Mobile’s site to see how much you can save compared to Verizon and AT&T.

Times are indeed tough right now, but switching to T-Mobile can save you some serious money. It can also save you tons of stress each month, and that’s what T-Mobile Family Freedom is all about.

Once you’re ready to switch, there are really only four main steps to the process:

Sign up for T-Mobile on an Essentials, Experience More, or Experience Beyond plan Trade in your current smartphones for new ones Bring your phone number to T-Mobile from your old wireless carrier Send T-Mobile your most recent bill from your previous carrier — just submit a PDF that shows your mobile number, your phone’s make & model, financing details, and your payoff amount

It’s that easy! T-Mobile will then reimburse your ETF fees up to $800 per line on up to four lines. That means you’ll get up to $3,200 to help free you from your old wireless carrier. You’ll be saving money in no time, and you’ll have less stress in your life as a result. T-Mobile Family Freedom is the gift that keeps on giving, and you and your family deserve it.