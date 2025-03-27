Here are our favorite Magenta Status perks you can only get from T-Mobile

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

Does your wireless carrier often make you feel like you’re not getting enough bang for your buck? I know that was the case for me. With all the money I used to spend on cellular service each month, my carrier’s so-called “perks” were lackluster at best. Then, they had the nerve to cancel the ho-hum rewards program they were offering and replace it with something even worse.

When it comes to exclusive benefits and experiences that help you get even more value out of your wireless carrier, there’s one carrier that is leaps and bounds ahead of the rest. It’s time to talk about Magenta Status and all of our favorite perks that are available only to T-Mobile customers.

T-Mobile’s Magenta Status benefits include everything from free streaming services to deep discounts on movie tickets, hotel stays, and so much more. As a matter of fact, the carrier offers so many great perks that even longtime T-Mobile customers likely can’t remember them all!

With that in mind, we wanted to dive a bit deeper into Magenta Status to tell you about our favorite experiences and benefits that are available to T-Mobile customers at no additional cost.

Netflix: If you have one Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, or Magenta Max line, or two or more Go5G or Magenta lines, you’re eligible to score yourself a Netflix subscription from T-Mobile. You’ll pay nothing for the Netflix Standard with ads plan, which saves you over $100 each year including taxes. Netflix is the biggest streamer out there, and it’s home to so many of the best movies and shows you can watch. On top of everything else you can stream, don’t forget that Stranger Things 5 is coming soon. With Magenta Status, you can stream it for free!

$5 movie tickets: Going to see a movie in a theater used to be a great way to have fun with the family without spending an arm and a leg. These days, tickets cost more than $20 each — and don’t even get me started on concessions. That’s why I love this Magenta Status perk, which gets you $5 movie tickets through Atom Tickets.

Hulu: Netflix is the biggest streamer, but Hulu might be the best right now when you consider all the great exclusives they have from FX and network TV channels. Shogun and The Bear alone are worth the $9.99 per month that it costs for the Hulu (With Ads) plan, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Of course, why pay $9.99 per month when Magenta Status gets you Hulu (With Ads) for free on a qualifying Go5G Next line?

15% off Hilton hotel brands: Going on vacation is a blast, but planning a vacation can be stressful when all of the costs start to add up. That’s why it’s so awesome that T-Mobile customers can save 15% on hotel stays at participating Hilton hotels. Hilton owns a whopping 22 different hotel brands, so you’ll be able to save practically anywhere in the world.

Apple TV+: T-Mobile subscribers with a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus line can score a free subscription to Apple TV+, which is normally $9.99 per month. There are so many fantastic series and movies to stream from TV+, including Severance season 2, which just wrapped up. The season finale was so crazy, and you can stream it for free with Magenta Status!

Rental car perks: If you’re like me, you’re pretty much always running late when you need to catch a flight. That’s why I love this particular Magenta Status benefit. Enrolled T-Mobile customers can return rental cars to Dollar Car Rental without needing to refuel them. Or, if you rent an EV from Hertz instead, you can return it without having to recharge it.

MLS Season Pass and MLB.TV: If you’re a big sports fan, T-Mobile is the only wireless carrier you should consider. Thanks to Magenta status, you’ll get the entire 2025 season of MLS Season Pass for free. Plus, you can get MLB.TV for the entire 2025 baseball season without paying a dime. That’s a combined $249 value!

25% off event tickets: Anyone who loves going to see concerts and shows is going to enjoy this Magenta Status benefit. T-Mobile customers can save 25% on more than 8,000 shows and concerts at over 120 different venues around the globe. On top of that, you’ll gain access to special customer entrances so you can skip the line.

Those are our favorite Magenta Status benefits that are available to T-Mobile customers. Believe it or not, however, there are even more experiences and perks you can take advantage of with Magenta Status. Other benefits include six months of free SiriusXM, four months of free Pandora Premium streaming, a free month of Google One, and plenty more.

Head over to T-Mobile’s website to learn all about the awesome perks you get with Magenta Status.