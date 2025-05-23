Memorial Day weekend deals: Free Blink camera, $6 Kasa smart plugs, $40 Crock-Pot, $149 Bose earbuds, more

Memorial Day weekend has arrived, and there are tons of great sales that came along with it. For example, you can score a free Blink security camera right now when you get a one-year Blink Plus plan. Kasa smart plugs that I personally use myself are down to $6 each when you buy a 4-pack, and a Crock-Pot slow cooker that 10,000+ people bought in the past month is on sale for $39.99.
You’ll find all that and more in this roundup covering the best deals of Memorial Day weekend.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEALS 🚨
- Visit the Reolink store on Amazon to see all the crazy Memorial Day deals the brand is offering, with prices starting at just $29.98!
- Score a free Blink camera up to $90 value when you get a one-year subscription to Blink Plus
- Kasa smart plugs that I love and use myself are on sale for just $6 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Find out why 10,000+ people bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month alone — it’s down to just $39.99 right now
- Bose QuietComfort earbuds are on sale for just $149
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirTag 4-pack: From $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24.95 (reg. $29)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black Titanium): $739 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $299 (reg. $399) (most SKUs are back to $329)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129)
- M4 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,075 (reg. $1,199)
- M2 Mac mini: $399 (reg. $499) (brand-new condition, almost sold out)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- iPad mini (7th-Gen): $399 (reg. $499) (all-time low price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Pick up a huge Hisense 75-inch Mini-LED smart TV while it’s down to $899.99 instead of $1,300
- Stop spammers & scammers with 50% off Incogni, which monitors the web and auto-magically removes your personal info from data brokers and people search sites!
- The $470 Dyson V8 Plus cordless stick vacuum is down to $349.99 today
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Spend $50+ in Amazon’s household essentials sale, and get a $15 Amazon credit with coupon code STOCKUPSAVE. You can shop top brands including Bounty, Charmin, Duracell, Hefty, Glad, and so many more!
- Buy a car through Amazon Autos and get a $1,750 Amazon gift card! Prime members only, details here
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- The super popular JBL Go 3 portable waterproof speaker is down to just $29.95 this week
- Comfy memory foam dog beds are on sale this week with a 20% discount in all sizes
- Score a Vizio 5.1 soundbar and surround system for just $187.99
- People are obsessed with the Miele Classic C1 canister vacuum, which is now 20% off at $279.20
- The Instant Pot Duo starts at $59.99 right now for the 3-quart model, and other sizes are also on sale
- Pick up a 48-pack of Energizer AA and AAA batteries for $24.49, which is a fraction of what you’d pay in a local store
- Score an uber-popular CAROTE 23-piece cookware set for just $89.99 instead of $215.99
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling renewed laptop is the Apple 2020 MacBook Air, and now it starts at just $342
- The #1 best-selling Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller is on sale for $31.98, which helps explain why 10,000+ people bought them in the past month alone
- Save 30% on an awesome Greenworks 40V electric lawnmower and score the most popular bundle for $209.98
- Sonos portable speakers are on sale this week with a huge 25% discount
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.