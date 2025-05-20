Memorial Day security camera deals: Reolink’s unbeatable sale has prices from $29.98

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

This Memorial Day, there are plenty of sales on just about everything you can think of. Before you go splurging on stuff that you probably don’t need, however, there’s one particular sale that should definitely be on your radar.

From now through May 25, Reolink is offering rock-bottom prices on some of our favorite home security cameras and bundles. Deals start at just $29.98 for the Reolink E1 camera, which is an awesome entry-level model that I personally use in my own home. My favorite bundle is also on sale for $297.99 instead of $370, and it includes a Reolink Home Hub with two Argus PT Ultra cameras and two solar panels. On top of that, you can score the hot new Reolink CX810 ColorX PoE camera for 87.99, which is a 20% discount.

You’ll find all that and more in the Reolink store on Amazon. In this post, I’ll cover the three deals I mentioned above and dive into what makes them so great.

Available on Amazon

See Pricing See Pricing

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Reolink E1 drops to $29.98

Image source: Reolink

The Reolink E1 camera is easily one of my favorite indoor cameras. It’s perfect for rooms where you have a table, shelf, or a good mounting point on a wall that’s close to a power outlet. All you need to do is plug it in, connect it to Wi-Fi using your Reolink app, and you’re done. Seriously, that’s the whole setup!

The E1 is a pan/tilt camera, which is why I like it so much. From one spot, you can cover an entire room or even an entire floor of your home if you have an open floor plan, like me. You get true 360-degree coverage, plus it can tilt up and down.

You can use the app to pan and tilt the camera manually, and you can also set it to automatically follow motion events. That means if a person or pet comes into the camera’s field of view, the E1 will automatically track and record them until they’re out of view. Recordings can be saved either on an installed microSD card or on a Reolink Home Hub, if you have one.

The E1 supports alerts and schedules. So, for example, if the camera is in your kitchen and you don’t want it to record and alert you all day long, you can configure it only to record and send alerts if there’s a motion event at night. If you have kids who try to sneak out while you’re in bed, the Reolink E1 will stop them in their tracks. It also has crystal-clear night vision, so there’s no mistaking who’s being recorded.

Available on Amazon

Reolink’s E1 camera retails for just under $40, but it’s down to $29.98 during the Reolink Memorial Day sale. Definitely pick up a few while they’re on sale so cheap.

Save big on the ultimate bundle

Image source: Reolink

Anyone looking for the perfect outdoor security camera setup should look no further. The Reolink 4K solar security camera bundle has everything you need.

First, you get two Argus PT Ultra security cameras along with two solar panels to keep them charged. That means even though they’re wireless and battery-powered, you’ll never need to worry about recharging them because the solar panels do it for you. Even in the winter, they’ll stay charged pretty much forever!

The Argus PT Ultra features stunning 4K UHD video resolution, color night vision, 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi support, plus 360-degree pan and tilt like the E1. It can be configured to automatically track a target whenever a motion event is detected. Plus, there’s a very cool feature that lets you set up an area to patrol. That way, instead of having the camera only pointed in one direction, it will automatically pan back and forth. It’s perfect to mount on a corner of your house so it can patrol two full sides of your yard and watch for motion.

In addition to the Argus PT Ultra cameras and solar panels, you also get a Reolink Home Hub in this bundle. That way, both PT Ultra cameras — plus any other Reolink wireless cameras you have — will record on one hub instead of separately. The Home Hub can use up to 1TB of microSD storage, and it also supports both 2.4 GHz as well as 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks.

Available on Amazon

All together, the Reolink 4K solar security camera bundle has a retail price of $369.99. That’s more than reasonable for what you’re getting, but Reolink’s Memorial Day blowout drops your cost to $297.99.

Reolink CX810 is only $87.99

Image source: Reolink

Last but certainly not least, we have a killer deal for anyone out there with a Reolink PoE camera system. The Reolink CX810 ColorX PoE camera is one of the best new PoE cameras Reolink makes, and it’s 20% off for Memorial Day.

Ready to fill in a blind spot in your security camera setup or upgrade an older Reolink PoE camera? The CX810 is the perfect option. This model features 4K Ultra HD resolution along with True Color Night Vision thanks to Reolink’s ColorX technology. The F1.0 Super Aperture lets in more light than ever before to capture way more detail. You won’t believe how clear your nighttime video footage is with this camera.

Beyond that, you’ll get plenty of other great features. Examples include person and animal detection, a built-in spotlight with four bright LEDs, and even an integrated siren you can configure.

I’m a Reolink PoE system user myself, and I definitely plan to upgrade a few of my cameras to the CX810. You can read my Reolink PoE security camera system review to see what I think about it.

Available on Amazon

At $109.99, the Reolink CX810 ColorX PoE camera is already cheaper than rival cameras with far fewer features. At $87.99 for Memorial Day, it’s a steal.