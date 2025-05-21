Today’s deals: $399 iPad mini, $188 Vizio surround sound, $32 Thermacell mosquito repeller, more

If there’s one Memorial Day sale you shop right now, it should be the Reoilink Memorial Day sale that just kicked off. Save big on cameras and bundles that will keep your family safe and secure. Also on sale today is Apple’s iPad mini 7th-Gen, which is back down to the all-time low price. Plus, you’ll save big on Vizio surround sound systems and Thermacell mosquito repellers. Tis the season!
Keep reading to check out all the top daily deals on Wednesday, May 21.
Top Deals of the Day
- Visit the Reolink store on Amazon to see all the crazy Memorial Day deals the brand is offering, with prices starting at just $29.98!
- Score a Vizio 5.1 soundbar and surround system for just $187.99
- The #1 best-selling Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller is on sale for $31.98, which helps explain why 10,000+ people bought them in the past month alone
- iPad (11th-Gen): $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- iPad mini (7th-Gen): $399 (reg. $499) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24.95 (reg. $29)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black Titanium): $739 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $299 (reg. $399) (most SKUs are back to $329)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129)
- M4 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,075 (reg. $1,199)
- M2 Mac mini: $399 (reg. $499) (brand-new condition, almost sold out)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- Score an uber-popular CAROTE 23-piece cookware set for just $89.99 instead of $215.99
- Stop spammers & scammers with 50% off Incogni, which monitors the web and auto-magically removes your personal info from data brokers and people search sites!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling renewed laptop is the Apple 2020 MacBook Air, and now it starts at just $342
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Spend $50+ in Amazon’s household essentials sale, and get a $15 Amazon credit with coupon code STOCKUPSAVE. You can shop top brands including Bounty, Charmin, Duracell, Hefty, Glad, and so many more!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- The super popular JBL Go 3 portable waterproof speaker is down to just $29.95 this week
- Sony’s insanely good XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones are on sale for $228 instead of $348, which is a huge 34% discount
- Pick up a 48-pack of Energizer AA and AAA batteries for $24.49, which is a fraction of what you’d pay in a local store
- Save 30% on an awesome Greenworks 40V electric lawnmower and score the most popular bundle for $209.98
- Get the TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 router for just $49.99 when you use the coupon code 10ARCHERAX21 at checkout
- People are obsessed with the Miele Classic C1 canister vacuum, which is now 20% off at $279.20
- The Instant Pot Duo starts at $59.99 right now for the 3-quart model, and other sizes are also on sale
- The FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M 3D Printer is the #1 best-selling 3D printer on Amazon, and the MSRP has dropped to $279
- The $470 Dyson V8 Plus cordless stick vacuum is down to $349.99 today.
More deals to check out
