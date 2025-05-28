Today’s deals: $299 Apple Watch Series 10, $38 Sony portable speaker, $249 DJI Mini 4K drone, more

There are tons of great deals out there this week, including the return of a few particularly popular sales. The Apple Watch Series 10 is back down to $299, which is the best price of the season. A popular Sony portable Bluetooth speaker just fell to $38, and you can save $50 on the DJI Mini 4K drone.

Check out all that and more in this big roundup for Wednesday, May 28.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon