Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, $480 AirPods Max, $60 Instant Pot Duo, $228 Sony XM4, more

With Memorial Day just a week away, the heat is really turning up on all the great daily deals we’re finding. Apple’s AirPods Max are down to $479.99, or you can opt for Sony’s XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones and spend just $228. The Instant Pot Duo is on sale starting at just $59.99, depending on which size you want. Also, we found a deal that gets you a $15 Amazon credit just for buying household essentials that you need to stock up on anyway.
This is our roundup of the best deals of the day on Monday, May 19.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEALS 🚨
- Spend $50+ in Amazon’s household essentials sale, and get a $15 Amazon credit with coupon code STOCKUPSAVE. You can shop top brands including Bounty, Charmin, Duracell, Hefty, Glad, and so many more!
- The Instant Pot Duo starts at $59.99 right now for the 3-quart model, and other sizes are also on sale
- Sony’s insanely good XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones are on sale for $228 instead of $348, which is a huge 34% discount
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Max: $479.99 (reg. $549) (lowest price for USB-C model)
- AirPods 4 with ANC: $158.71 (reg. $179)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129)
- AirPods Pro 2: $188.56 (reg. $249)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24.95 (reg. $29)
- M4 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849 (reg. $999) (all-time low price)
- M4 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,049 (reg. $1,199) (all-time low price)
- M2 Mac mini: $399 (reg. $499) (brand-new condition, almost sold out)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- iPad mini (7th-Gen): $399.99 (reg. $499) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black Titanium): $741.89 (reg. $799)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI has the most incredible mop you’ll ever find on a robot vacuum, and it has a special 10% launch discount!
- The super popular JBL Go 3 portable waterproof speaker is down to just $29.95 this week
- Save $50 with the first-ever discount on Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless earbuds
- Stop spammers & scammers with 50% off Incogni, which monitors the web and auto-magically removes your personal info from data brokers and people search sites!
- Pick up a 48-pack of Energizer AA and AAA batteries for $24.49, which is a fraction of what you’d pay in a local store
- People are obsessed with the Miele Classic C1 canister vacuum, which is now 20% off at $279.20
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling renewed laptop is the Apple 2020 MacBook Air, and now it starts at just $349
- The Anker Soundcore 2 portable waterproof speaker is on sale for $29.98, which is a crazy price considering how popular it is
- Get the TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 router for just $49.99 when you use the coupon code 10ARCHERAX21 at checkout
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- The FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M 3D Printer is the #1 best-selling 3D printer on Amazon, and the MSRP dropped to $279
- Upgrade your living room with an LG UR9000 65-inch smart TV for just $496.99, down from $630
- The Philips Sonicare 4100 electric toothbrush is down to $29.99, so do your dentist a favor and get one
- Score a Vitamix E310 Explorian blender for $299.95 before it’s sold out
- This fancy Bedtter Queen Memory Foam Mattress with a pillow top is down to just $143.99 on sale
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.