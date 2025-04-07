Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $742 Apple Watch Ultra 2, $150 WiFi 6 mesh system, 26% off TurboTax, $55 Ring Doorbell, more

By
Published Apr 7th, 2025 9:57AM EDT
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

There are tons of great new deals to be found today, including a top-rated TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 mesh system that’s on sale for $149.99. You can practically cover your whole neighborhood with blazing-fast WiFi. Plus, the TORRAS Ostand R Fitness is our favorite new iPhone case, and it has a special launch discount. You’ve never seen anything else like this awesome case!

Keep reading to check out all the top deals of the day on Monday, April 7.

Featured deal: TORRAS Ostand R Fitness iPhone case

Torras Ostand R Fitness iPhone CaseImage source: Torras

The new TORRAS Ostand R Fitness is an iPhone case like nothing you’ve seen before. It offers military-grade protection, yet it’s still nice and slim so it doesn’t add unsightly bulk to your iPhone. Plus, there’s a metal grip ring on the back that doubles as a kickstand — and it makes such a satisfying clicking sound when you rotate it. The Ostand R Fitness is basically an iPhone case and a fidget toy in one!

Be sure to check out our earlier coverage of this awesome new case, which includes details about the exclusive launch deal that’s running right now. You can save at least 15% on every model!

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

