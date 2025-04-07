Today’s deals: $742 Apple Watch Ultra 2, $150 WiFi 6 mesh system, 26% off TurboTax, $55 Ring Doorbell, more

There are tons of great new deals to be found today, including a top-rated TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 mesh system that’s on sale for $149.99. You can practically cover your whole neighborhood with blazing-fast WiFi. Plus, the TORRAS Ostand R Fitness is our favorite new iPhone case, and it has a special launch discount. You’ve never seen anything else like this awesome case!
Featured deal: TORRAS Ostand R Fitness iPhone case
The new TORRAS Ostand R Fitness is an iPhone case like nothing you’ve seen before. It offers military-grade protection, yet it’s still nice and slim so it doesn’t add unsightly bulk to your iPhone. Plus, there’s a metal grip ring on the back that doubles as a kickstand — and it makes such a satisfying clicking sound when you rotate it. The Ostand R Fitness is basically an iPhone case and a fidget toy in one!
Be sure to check out our earlier coverage of this awesome new case, which includes details about the exclusive launch deal that’s running right now. You can save at least 15% on every model!
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEALS 🚨
- Score a complete TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 mesh system with 6,500 sq ft of coverage for just $149.99
- You’ve got one week left to file your taxes, so hurry and save 26% on TurboTax Home & Business
- This $30 Crock-Pot slow cooker is basically a cheat code for cheap, easy meals — and that’s why more than 20,000 people have bought one in the past month alone
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $741.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch SE: $169.97 (reg. $249)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $117 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- M4 MacBook Air 13-inch: $949 (reg. $999)
- M4 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,139 (reg. $1,199)
- iPad mini 7th-Gen: $399 (reg. $499) (all-time low price)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $328.86 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are down to $291 in excellent condition, or get a brand-new Switch OLED for $324
- The 70mai 4K Omni is a crazy new dash cam with an emoji face — there’s a special launch discount, plus add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart and it’s free with promo code 4KOMNIBGR!
- The LifeStraw is a must-have device for anyone who goes camping or hiking, and right now it’s on sale for $11.99
- Save an extra 15% on factory unlocked iPhone models in Renewed Premium condition
- Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale for $129.95 instead of $200, which makes this the best deal of the year on this best-selling model
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Amazon is running a special deal that gets you 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited — why pay for Spotify or Apple Music? Check out the terms and conditions for more info
- Buy your next Hyundai car through the new Amazon Autos service, and you’ll pick up a gigantic $2,300 Amazon gift card! Check the terms and conditions here
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, and save $10!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Save on 2-packs of Bosch ICON windshield wiper blades
- Apple’s best-selling Beats Pill waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $99.95 instead of $150
- The powerful Vitamix Explorian blender is only $269.95 if you get one in Renewed Premium condition
- The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the most stunning televisions ever made, and right now it’s 20% off
- Or, get a huge Samsung 70-inch Q60D smart TV for just $697.99
- The Ninja Blast portable blender is 10% off at $53.99
